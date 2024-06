USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll

FINAL USA TODAY SPORTS TOP 25 BASEBALL COACHES POLL – 6/25/2024 Dropped out: No. 17 Wake Forest (38-22); No. 20…

FINAL USA TODAY SPORTS TOP 25 BASEBALL COACHES POLL – 6/25/2024

Dropped out: No. 17 Wake Forest (38-22); No. 20 Arizona (36-23); No. 21 Indiana State (44-15); No. 22 Dallas Baptist (45-15); No. 23 Louisiana-Lafayette (42-20); No. 24 Southern Mississippi(43-20); No. 25 Nebraska (40-22).

Others receiving votes: Wake Forest (38-22) 95; Arizona (36-23) 81; Indiana State (44-15) 64; Louisiana-Lafayette (42-20) 35; Dallas Baptist (45-15) 32; Southern Mississippi (43-20) 26; Vanderbilt (38-23) 24; Coastal Carolina (36-25) 10; Alabama (33-24) 7; San Diego (41-15) 5; South Carolina (37-25) 4; UNC Wilmington (40-21) 2; Texas (36-24) 2; Central Florida (37-21) 1; Nebraska (40-22) 1.

