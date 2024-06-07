US Open, Yardage and par

PINEHURST, N.C. (AP) — Yardage and par at Pinehurst No. 2 for the 124th U.S. Open to be played June 13-16:
|Hole
|Par
|Yds
|1
|4
|395
|2
|4
|500
|3
|4
|387
|4
|4
|528
|5
|5
|588
|6
|3
|216
|7
|4
|426
|8
|4
|492
|9
|3
|184
|Out
|35
|3716
|10
|5
|617
|11
|4
|478
|12
|4
|486
|13
|4
|381
|14
|4
|472
|15
|3
|199
|16
|4
|536
|17
|3
|207
|18
|4
|448
|In
|35
|3824
|Total
|70
|7540
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.