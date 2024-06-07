Live Radio
US Open, Yardage and par

The Associated Press

June 7, 2024, 2:57 PM

PINEHURST, N.C. (AP) — Yardage and par at Pinehurst No. 2 for the 124th U.S. Open to be played June 13-16:

Hole Par Yds
1 4 395
2 4 500
3 4 387
4 4 528
5 5 588
6 3 216
7 4 426
8 4 492
9 3 184
Out 35 3716
10 5 617
11 4 478
12 4 486
13 4 381
14 4 472
15 3 199
16 4 536
17 3 207
18 4 448
In 35 3824
Total 70 7540

