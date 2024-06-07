US Open, Yardage and par

PINEHURST, N.C. (AP) — Yardage and par at Pinehurst No. 2 for the 124th U.S. Open to be played June…

PINEHURST, N.C. (AP) — Yardage and par at Pinehurst No. 2 for the 124th U.S. Open to be played June 13-16:

Hole Par Yds 1 4 395 2 4 500 3 4 387 4 4 528 5 5 588 6 3 216 7 4 426 8 4 492 9 3 184 Out 35 3716 10 5 617 11 4 478 12 4 486 13 4 381 14 4 472 15 3 199 16 4 536 17 3 207 18 4 448 In 35 3824 Total 70 7540

