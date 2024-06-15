US Open Leaders Cards

|Saturday
|At Pinehurst No. 2
|Pinehurst, N.C.
|Purse: $21.5 million
|Yardage: 7,540; Par: 70
|Third Round
|Par out
|444
|453
|443-35
|Bryson DeChambeau
|444
|543
|343-34
|Matthieu Pavon
|344
|443
|343-32
|Rory McIlroy
|443
|454
|442-34
|Patrick Cantlay
|544
|443
|444-36
___
|Par in
|544
|443
|434-35-70—210
|Bryson DeChambeau
|434
|433
|624-33—67—203
|Matthieu Pavon
|554
|443
|534-37—69—206
|Rory McIlroy
|543
|434
|444-35—69—206
|Patrick Cantlay
|544
|443
|424-34—70—206
___
