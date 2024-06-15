Live Radio
US Open Leaders Cards

The Associated Press

June 15, 2024, 8:28 PM

Saturday
At Pinehurst No. 2
Pinehurst, N.C.
Purse: $21.5 million
Yardage: 7,540; Par: 70
Third Round
Par out 444 453 443-35
Bryson DeChambeau 444 543 343-34
Matthieu Pavon 344 443 343-32
Rory McIlroy 443 454 442-34
Patrick Cantlay 544 443 444-36

___

Par in 544 443 434-35-70—210
Bryson DeChambeau 434 433 624-33—67—203
Matthieu Pavon 554 443 534-37—69—206
Rory McIlroy 543 434 444-35—69—206
Patrick Cantlay 544 443 424-34—70—206

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

