US Open Leaders Cards

|Friday
|At Pinehurst No. 2
|Pinehurst, N.C.
|Purse: $21.5 million
|Yardage: 7,540; Par: 70
|Second Round
|Par out
|444
|453
|443-35
|Ludvig Aberg
|434
|443
|453-34
|Bryson DeChambeau
|454
|452
|542-35
|Thomas Detry
|343
|444
|453-34
|Patrick Cantlay
|444
|452
|463-36
___
|Par in
|544
|443
|434-35-70—140
|Ludvig Aberg
|543
|443
|534-35—69—135
|Bryson DeChambeau
|643
|344
|433-34—69—136
|Thomas Detry
|533
|353
|434-33—67—136
|Patrick Cantlay
|554
|444
|434-35—71—136
___
