US Open Leaders Cards

The Associated Press

June 14, 2024, 8:28 PM

Friday
At Pinehurst No. 2
Pinehurst, N.C.
Purse: $21.5 million
Yardage: 7,540; Par: 70
Second Round
Par out 444 453 443-35
Ludvig Aberg 434 443 453-34
Bryson DeChambeau 454 452 542-35
Thomas Detry 343 444 453-34
Patrick Cantlay 444 452 463-36

Par in 544 443 434-35-70—140
Ludvig Aberg 543 443 534-35—69—135
Bryson DeChambeau 643 344 433-34—69—136
Thomas Detry 533 353 434-33—67—136
Patrick Cantlay 554 444 434-35—71—136

