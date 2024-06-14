US Open at a glance

PINEHURST, N.C. (AP) — A brief look at the second round Friday in the U.S. Open (all times EDT): LEADING:…

PINEHURST, N.C. (AP) — A brief look at the second round Friday in the U.S. Open (all times EDT):

LEADING: Ludvig Aberg (69) was at 5 under, with a one-shot lead over Bryson DeChambeau (69), Thomas Detry (67) and Patrick Cantlay (71) on a crowded leaderboard at Pinehurst No. 2.

TRAILING: Rory McIlroy (72), Tony Finau (69) and Matthieu Pavon (70) were another shot back at 3 under.

CHASING: Fifteen players broke par. Among them was Hideki Matsuyama (66), who had the low round of the day and was 2 under, and PGA Championship winner Xander Schauffele (69), who was in a group at 1 under.

MAKING THE CUT: World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler was at 5 over and made the cut on the number. Past U.S. Open champions Brooks Koepka and Matthew Fitzpatrick, along with Shane Lowry and Tommy Fleetwood, also are at 5 over.

MISSING THE CUT: Viktor Hovland shot 68 on Friday, but missed the cut by one. Tiger Woods was another shot back. Dustin Johnson, Gary Woodland, Justin Thomas and Phil Mickelson also failed to make the weekend.

TIGER TRACKS: Woods (73) played his 13th consecutive round without breaking par in a major championship.

ROUND OF THE DAY: Matsuyama had three straight birdies during a bogey-free 66 that got him within three of the lead.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Francesco Molinari made a hole-in-one on the par-3 ninth, his final hole of the day, for a 72 that allowed him to make the cut on the number. Sepp Straka had a hole-in-one earlier in the day and also made the cut at 2 over.

KEY STATISTIC: Aberg hit his first 20 fairways in regulation and has hit 26 of 28 through the first two rounds.

NOTEWORTHY: Aberg is the first non-American to lead the U.S. Open after 36 holes since Martin Kaymer in 2014 at Pinehurst.

QUOTEWORTHY: “The mindset was just try to hit it good.” — David Puig of Spain, who rallied after an opening 76 with a 68 on Friday that allowed him to make the cut and qualify for the Paris Olympics.

TELEVISION: Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon (USA Network), noon to 8 p.m. (NBC).

