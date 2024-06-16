U.S. Open Par Scores

Sunday At Pinehurst No. 2 Pinehurst, N.C. Purse: $21.5 million Yardage: 7,548; Par: 70 Final Round Bryson DeChambeau, United States…

Sunday

At Pinehurst No. 2

Pinehurst, N.C.

Purse: $21.5 million

Yardage: 7,548; Par: 70

Final Round

Bryson DeChambeau, United States (0), $4,300,000 67-69-67-71—274 -6 Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland (400), $2,322,000 65-72-69-69—275 -5 Patrick Cantlay, United States (338), $1,229,051 65-71-70-70—276 -4 Tony Finau, United States (338), $1,229,051 68-69-72-67—276 -4 Matthieu Pavon, France (300), $843,765 67-70-69-71—277 -3 Hideki Matsuyama, Japan (275), $748,154 72-66-70-70—278 -2 Russell Henley, United States (238), $639,289 70-70-72-67—279 -1 Xander Schauffele, United States (238), $639,289 70-69-72-68—279 -1 Sam Burns, United States (180), $502,391 73-67-73-67—280 E Corey Conners, Canada (180), $502,391 69-70-71-70—280 E Davis Thompson, United States (180), $502,391 70-72-70-68—280 E Ludvig Aberg, Sweden (150), $409,279 66-69-73-73—281 +1 Sergio Garcia, Spain (0), $409,279 69-71-71-70—281 +1 Thomas Detry, Belgium (130), $351,370 69-67-76-70—282 +2 Collin Morikawa, United States (130), $351,370 70-74-66-72—282 +2 Akshay Bhatia, United States (115), $299,218 68-71-73-71—283 +3 Tommy Fleetwood, England (115), $299,218 70-75-70-68—283 +3 Taylor Pendrith, Canada (115), $299,218 71-70-70-72—283 +3 Shane Lowry, Ireland (103), $255,759 74-71-70-69—284 +4 Aaron Rai, England (103), $255,759 69-74-68-73—284 +4 Daniel Berger, United States (85), $203,607 73-70-73-69—285 +5 Max Greyserman, United States (85), $203,607 71-74-72-68—285 +5 Brian Harman, United States (85), $203,607 71-71-71-72—285 +5 Stephan Jaeger, Germany (85), $203,607 70-70-73-72—285 +5 Min Woo Lee, Australia (85), $203,607 73-69-72-71—285 +5 Zac Blair, United States (58), $153,281 70-69-75-72—286 +6 Tyrrell Hatton, England (58), $153,281 68-71-70-77—286 +6 Tom Kim, South Korea (58), $153,281 71-68-71-76—286 +6 Chris Kirk, United States (58), $153,281 71-71-72-72—286 +6 Brooks Koepka, United States (0), $153,281 70-75-71-70—286 +6 Neal Shipley, United States (0), $0 70-73-71-72—286 +6 Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa (27), $110,894 72-71-72-72—287 +7 Keegan Bradley, United States (27), $110,894 74-70-72-71—287 +7 Si Woo Kim, South Korea (27), $110,894 71-72-74-70—287 +7 Denny McCarthy, United States (27), $110,894 75-67-72-73—287 +7 J.T. Poston, United States (27), $110,894 73-71-71-72—287 +7 Adam Scott, Australia (27), $110,894 70-72-76-69—287 +7 Sahith Theegala, United States (27), $110,894 77-68-72-70—287 +7 Isaiah Salinda, United States (0), $110,894 70-72-73-72—287 +7 Cameron Smith, Australia (0), $110,894 71-72-72-72—287 +7 Harris English, United States (17), $72,305 70-73-74-71—288 +8 Emiliano Grillo, Argentina (17), $72,305 70-72-73-73—288 +8 Billy Horschel, United States (17), $72,305 73-67-74-74—288 +8 Scottie Scheffler, United States (17), $72,305 71-74-71-72—288 +8 Jordan Spieth, United States (17), $72,305 72-71-74-71—288 +8 Frankie Capan, United States (0), $72,305 71-70-76-71—288 +8 Luke Clanton, United States (0), $0 76-69-69-74—288 +8 Tom McKibbin, Northern Ireland (0), $72,305 74-71-71-72—288 +8 Tim Widing, Sweden (0), $72,305 71-68-76-73—288 +8 Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark (12), $51,065 72-69-74-74—289 +9 Mark Hubbard, United States (12), $51,065 74-69-70-76—289 +9 Matt Kuchar, United States (12), $51,065 72-71-75-71—289 +9 Justin Lower, United States (12), $51,065 72-73-74-70—289 +9 Nicolas Echavarria, Colombia (11), $47,370 72-69-78-71—290 +10 David Puig, Spain (0), $46,501 76-68-69-78—291 +11 Wyndham Clark, United States (9), $44,546 73-71-71-77—292 +12 Ryan Fox, New Zealand (9), $44,546 73-72-76-71—292 +12 Seonghyeon Kim, South Korea (9), $44,546 69-72-83-68—292 +12 Ben Kohles, United States (9), $44,546 77-68-76-71—292 +12 Greyson Sigg, United States (9), $44,546 76-69-75-72—292 +12 Sepp Straka, Austria (9), $44,546 70-72-78-72—292 +12 Adam Svensson, Canada (9), $44,546 73-70-74-75—292 +12 Brian Campbell, United States (0), $44,546 73-70-75-74—292 +12 Matt Fitzpatrick, England (7), $42,155 73-72-79-69—293 +13 Francesco Molinari, Italy (7), $42,155 73-72-77-71—293 +13 Martin Kaymer, Germany (0), $42,155 70-73-77-73—293 +13 Brendon Todd, United States (6), $41,069 74-71-74-75—294 +14 Cameron Young, United States (6), $41,069 73-72-75-74—294 +14 Dean Burmester, South Africa (0), $40,417 74-71-76-74—295 +15 Brandon Wu, United States (6), $39,982 74-71-78-73—296 +16 Gunnar Broin, United States (0), $0 75-68-81-72—296 +16 Sam Bennett, United States (0), $39,548 69-72-77-79—297 +17 Jackson Suber, United States (0), $39,113 69-73-81-75—298 +18 Austin Eckroat, United States (5), $38,670 72-72-78-78—300 +20

