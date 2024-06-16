U.S. Open Par Scores

Sunday
At Pinehurst No. 2
Pinehurst, N.C.
Purse: $21.5 million
Yardage: 7,548; Par: 70
Final Round
|Bryson DeChambeau, United States (0), $4,300,000
|67-69-67-71—274
|-6
|Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland (400), $2,322,000
|65-72-69-69—275
|-5
|Patrick Cantlay, United States (338), $1,229,051
|65-71-70-70—276
|-4
|Tony Finau, United States (338), $1,229,051
|68-69-72-67—276
|-4
|Matthieu Pavon, France (300), $843,765
|67-70-69-71—277
|-3
|Hideki Matsuyama, Japan (275), $748,154
|72-66-70-70—278
|-2
|Russell Henley, United States (238), $639,289
|70-70-72-67—279
|-1
|Xander Schauffele, United States (238), $639,289
|70-69-72-68—279
|-1
|Sam Burns, United States (180), $502,391
|73-67-73-67—280
|E
|Corey Conners, Canada (180), $502,391
|69-70-71-70—280
|E
|Davis Thompson, United States (180), $502,391
|70-72-70-68—280
|E
|Ludvig Aberg, Sweden (150), $409,279
|66-69-73-73—281
|+1
|Sergio Garcia, Spain (0), $409,279
|69-71-71-70—281
|+1
|Thomas Detry, Belgium (130), $351,370
|69-67-76-70—282
|+2
|Collin Morikawa, United States (130), $351,370
|70-74-66-72—282
|+2
|Akshay Bhatia, United States (115), $299,218
|68-71-73-71—283
|+3
|Tommy Fleetwood, England (115), $299,218
|70-75-70-68—283
|+3
|Taylor Pendrith, Canada (115), $299,218
|71-70-70-72—283
|+3
|Shane Lowry, Ireland (103), $255,759
|74-71-70-69—284
|+4
|Aaron Rai, England (103), $255,759
|69-74-68-73—284
|+4
|Daniel Berger, United States (85), $203,607
|73-70-73-69—285
|+5
|Max Greyserman, United States (85), $203,607
|71-74-72-68—285
|+5
|Brian Harman, United States (85), $203,607
|71-71-71-72—285
|+5
|Stephan Jaeger, Germany (85), $203,607
|70-70-73-72—285
|+5
|Min Woo Lee, Australia (85), $203,607
|73-69-72-71—285
|+5
|Zac Blair, United States (58), $153,281
|70-69-75-72—286
|+6
|Tyrrell Hatton, England (58), $153,281
|68-71-70-77—286
|+6
|Tom Kim, South Korea (58), $153,281
|71-68-71-76—286
|+6
|Chris Kirk, United States (58), $153,281
|71-71-72-72—286
|+6
|Brooks Koepka, United States (0), $153,281
|70-75-71-70—286
|+6
|Neal Shipley, United States (0), $0
|70-73-71-72—286
|+6
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa (27), $110,894
|72-71-72-72—287
|+7
|Keegan Bradley, United States (27), $110,894
|74-70-72-71—287
|+7
|Si Woo Kim, South Korea (27), $110,894
|71-72-74-70—287
|+7
|Denny McCarthy, United States (27), $110,894
|75-67-72-73—287
|+7
|J.T. Poston, United States (27), $110,894
|73-71-71-72—287
|+7
|Adam Scott, Australia (27), $110,894
|70-72-76-69—287
|+7
|Sahith Theegala, United States (27), $110,894
|77-68-72-70—287
|+7
|Isaiah Salinda, United States (0), $110,894
|70-72-73-72—287
|+7
|Cameron Smith, Australia (0), $110,894
|71-72-72-72—287
|+7
|Harris English, United States (17), $72,305
|70-73-74-71—288
|+8
|Emiliano Grillo, Argentina (17), $72,305
|70-72-73-73—288
|+8
|Billy Horschel, United States (17), $72,305
|73-67-74-74—288
|+8
|Scottie Scheffler, United States (17), $72,305
|71-74-71-72—288
|+8
|Jordan Spieth, United States (17), $72,305
|72-71-74-71—288
|+8
|Frankie Capan, United States (0), $72,305
|71-70-76-71—288
|+8
|Luke Clanton, United States (0), $0
|76-69-69-74—288
|+8
|Tom McKibbin, Northern Ireland (0), $72,305
|74-71-71-72—288
|+8
|Tim Widing, Sweden (0), $72,305
|71-68-76-73—288
|+8
|Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark (12), $51,065
|72-69-74-74—289
|+9
|Mark Hubbard, United States (12), $51,065
|74-69-70-76—289
|+9
|Matt Kuchar, United States (12), $51,065
|72-71-75-71—289
|+9
|Justin Lower, United States (12), $51,065
|72-73-74-70—289
|+9
|Nicolas Echavarria, Colombia (11), $47,370
|72-69-78-71—290
|+10
|David Puig, Spain (0), $46,501
|76-68-69-78—291
|+11
|Wyndham Clark, United States (9), $44,546
|73-71-71-77—292
|+12
|Ryan Fox, New Zealand (9), $44,546
|73-72-76-71—292
|+12
|Seonghyeon Kim, South Korea (9), $44,546
|69-72-83-68—292
|+12
|Ben Kohles, United States (9), $44,546
|77-68-76-71—292
|+12
|Greyson Sigg, United States (9), $44,546
|76-69-75-72—292
|+12
|Sepp Straka, Austria (9), $44,546
|70-72-78-72—292
|+12
|Adam Svensson, Canada (9), $44,546
|73-70-74-75—292
|+12
|Brian Campbell, United States (0), $44,546
|73-70-75-74—292
|+12
|Matt Fitzpatrick, England (7), $42,155
|73-72-79-69—293
|+13
|Francesco Molinari, Italy (7), $42,155
|73-72-77-71—293
|+13
|Martin Kaymer, Germany (0), $42,155
|70-73-77-73—293
|+13
|Brendon Todd, United States (6), $41,069
|74-71-74-75—294
|+14
|Cameron Young, United States (6), $41,069
|73-72-75-74—294
|+14
|Dean Burmester, South Africa (0), $40,417
|74-71-76-74—295
|+15
|Brandon Wu, United States (6), $39,982
|74-71-78-73—296
|+16
|Gunnar Broin, United States (0), $0
|75-68-81-72—296
|+16
|Sam Bennett, United States (0), $39,548
|69-72-77-79—297
|+17
|Jackson Suber, United States (0), $39,113
|69-73-81-75—298
|+18
|Austin Eckroat, United States (5), $38,670
|72-72-78-78—300
|+20
