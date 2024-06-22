Heat wave hits DC area: Record-breaking high temps this weekend | How to conserve energy and save on your electric bill | DC-area cooling centers list | Is it too hot to work outside? This app tells you
Live Radio
Home » Sports » Tyler Boyd scores first…

Tyler Boyd scores first goal of season, Nashville beats NYCFC 1-0

The Associated Press

June 22, 2024, 10:50 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tyler Boyd scored his first goal of the season Saturday night to help Nashville SC beat New York City FC 1-0.

Nashville (6-5-8) has just one loss in its last eight games.

Sam Surridge first-timed an entry to Boyd who headed home the finish from just outside the 6-yard box to give Nashville a 1-0 lead in the 23rd minute.

NYCFC (9-8-2) has lost three consecutive games following a five-game win streak.

New York City had 54% possession and outshot Nashville 14-8, had no shots on target to Nashville’s three.

Matt Freese had two saves for NYCFC.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up