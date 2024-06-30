Turner, short-handed Phillies rally past Marlins for 7-6 win

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Alec Bohm homered, Trea Turner hit a go-ahead, two-run single in the seventh inning and the Philadelphia…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Alec Bohm homered, Trea Turner hit a go-ahead, two-run single in the seventh inning and the Philadelphia Phillies rallied for a 7-6 victory over the Miami Marlins on Sunday.

Nick Castellanos doubled, had two singles and drove in three runs for the Phillies, who upped their MLB-best record to 55-29. Philadelphia played its third straight game without injured All-Star Bryce Harper.

Bryan De La Cruz homered for Miami, which trails the Phillies by 25 games in the NL East.

Philadelphia went in front in the seventh. Andrew Nardi (1-1) walked the first two batters, and they advanced on Rafael Marchán’s sacrifice bunt. Nardi got Bryson Stott to fly out to shallow right field for the second out and then was relieved by Anthony Bender. Turner then sent the Phillies in front with a liner into left field that emptied the bases.

Seranthony Dominguez (3-2) tossed a scoreless seventh, and Jeff Hoffman finished it for his sixth save.

The Phillies won despite making five errors.

The Marlins pounded out 11 hits, including six for extra bases. They led 6-2 after Dane Myers’ RBI double and Emmanuel Rivera’s RBI single in the top of the fifth inning.

The Phillies overcame Ranger Suárez’s worst outing of the season. The lefty entered leading the NL in ERA and tied for the most wins in baseball, but he allowed season highs for earned runs (six) and hits (nine) in just 4⅔ innings. He failed to strike out a batter for the first time in his career as a starter. Suárez’s ERA rose from 1.83 to 2.27.

Philadelphia avoided its first series loss at home since early April when it lost four of six to the Braves and Reds to start the season. Philadelphia hasn’t lost any of its 13 home series since dropping two of three to the Reds from April 1-3.

Harper and slugger Kyle Schwarber watched again after both were injured late in Thursday’s game. Both were placed on the 10-day injured list on Friday with a left hamstring strain and left groin strain, respectively. The Phillies also are missing catcher J.T. Realmuto, who is sidelined after having knee surgery.

Philadelphia manager Rob Thomson wasn’t panicking in spite of missing three key starters.

“Don’t try to do too much,” Thomson said before the game. “I trust them and believe in them.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: Harper, Schwarber and Realmuto continued to rehabilitate on Sunday. Harper and Schwarber could return before the All-Star break while Realmuto likely won’t be back until after the break, Thomson said. “If they’re healthy and we won’t be putting them at further risk, they’ll play,” Thomson said. “We’re not going to rush.”

UP NEXT

Marlins: After a day off, Miami begins a six-game homestand with three games against the Red Sox. Right-hander Valente Bellozo (0-0, 0.00) makes his second career start for the Marlins in the opener on Tuesday night against Boston right-hander Kutter Crawford (3-7, 3.59).

Phillies: Philadelphia right-hander Michael Mercado (0-0, 0.00) makes his first career start on Tuesday night at the Chicago Cubs to start a six-game road trip. Right-hander Hayden Wesneski (2-4, 3.60) goes for the Cubs.

