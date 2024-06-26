Turkey reaches Euro 2024 knockout round and eliminates Czech Republic in 2-1 win

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — Cenk Tosun scored in stoppage time to send Turkey into the knockout stage of the European…

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — Cenk Tosun scored in stoppage time to send Turkey into the knockout stage of the European Championship with a 2-1 win over 10-man Czech Republic on Wednesday.

Czech captain Tomas Soucek equalized in the 66th minute to cancel Hakan Calhanoglu’s opening goal, but it wasn’t enough to keep his team in the tournament. The Czechs had midfielder Antonin Barak sent off in the 20th minute for two bookable fouls.

The Czech Republic finished bottom of Group F behind Georgia, which surprised group winner Portugal with a 2-0 win to progress as one of the best third-place teams.

Turkey finished runner-up with six points.

