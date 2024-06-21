Travelers Championship Scores

Friday At TPC River Highlands Cromwell, Conn. Purse: $20 million Yardage: 6,835; Par: 70 Second Round Tom Kim 62-65—127 Akshay…

Friday

At TPC River Highlands

Cromwell, Conn.

Purse: $20 million

Yardage: 6,835; Par: 70

Second Round

Tom Kim 62-65—127 Akshay Bhatia 64-65—129 Collin Morikawa 66-63—129 Scottie Scheffler 65-64—129 Xander Schauffele 65-65—130 Sungjae Im 67-64—131 Shane Lowry 69-62—131 Justin Thomas 68-63—131 Tony Finau 65-67—132 Tom Hoge 69-63—132 Robert Macintyre 70-62—132 Patrick Cantlay 68-65—133 Rickie Fowler 64-69—133 Taylor Pendrith 65-68—133 Patrick Rodgers 65-68—133 Wyndham Clark 66-68—134 Tommy Fleetwood 67-67—134 Kurt Kitayama 64-70—134 Denny McCarthy 67-67—134 Brendon Todd 69-65—134 Sam Burns 67-68—135 Hideki Matsuyama 66-69—135 Adam Svensson 71-64—135 Ludvig Aberg 67-69—136 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 66-70—136 Keegan Bradley 69-67—136 Cameron Davis 65-71—136 Brian Harman 67-69—136 Si Woo Kim 69-67—136 Matthieu Pavon 71-65—136 Webb Simpson 72-64—136 Sahith Theegala 69-67—136 Michael Thorbjornsen 72-64—136 Will Zalatoris 64-72—136 Corey Conners 67-70—137 Thomas Detry 69-68—137 Austin Eckroat 70-67—137 Lucas Glover 70-67—137 Lee Hodges 68-69—137 Mackenzie Hughes 65-72—137 J.T. Poston 66-71—137 Seamus Power 67-70—137 Nick Dunlap 68-70—138 Harris English 70-68—138 Adam Hadwin 69-69—138 Viktor Hovland 68-70—138 Stephan Jaeger 71-67—138 Taylor Moore 70-68—138 Victor Perez 68-70—138 Jordan Spieth 70-68—138 Cameron Young 72-66—138 Matt Fitzpatrick 74-65—139 Billy Horschel 72-67—139 Sepp Straka 69-70—139 Chris Gotterup 75-65—140 Emiliano Grillo 69-71—140 Jake Knapp 70-70—140 Jason Day 71-70—141 Max Homa 70-71—141 Chris Kirk 71-70—141 Peter Malnati 73-68—141 Adam Scott 74-67—141 Nick Taylor 68-73—141 Ben Griffin 71-71—142 Andrew Putnam 71-71—142 Davis Riley 71-71—142 Russell Henley 70-73—143 Adam Schenk 74-69—143 Eric Cole 69-75—144 Justin Rose 72-75—147

