Travelers Championship Scores

Friday
At TPC River Highlands
Cromwell, Conn.
Purse: $20 million
Yardage: 6,835; Par: 70
Second Round
|Tom Kim
|62-65—127
|Akshay Bhatia
|64-65—129
|Collin Morikawa
|66-63—129
|Scottie Scheffler
|65-64—129
|Xander Schauffele
|65-65—130
|Sungjae Im
|67-64—131
|Shane Lowry
|69-62—131
|Justin Thomas
|68-63—131
|Tony Finau
|65-67—132
|Tom Hoge
|69-63—132
|Robert Macintyre
|70-62—132
|Patrick Cantlay
|68-65—133
|Rickie Fowler
|64-69—133
|Taylor Pendrith
|65-68—133
|Patrick Rodgers
|65-68—133
|Wyndham Clark
|66-68—134
|Tommy Fleetwood
|67-67—134
|Kurt Kitayama
|64-70—134
|Denny McCarthy
|67-67—134
|Brendon Todd
|69-65—134
|Sam Burns
|67-68—135
|Hideki Matsuyama
|66-69—135
|Adam Svensson
|71-64—135
|Ludvig Aberg
|67-69—136
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|66-70—136
|Keegan Bradley
|69-67—136
|Cameron Davis
|65-71—136
|Brian Harman
|67-69—136
|Si Woo Kim
|69-67—136
|Matthieu Pavon
|71-65—136
|Webb Simpson
|72-64—136
|Sahith Theegala
|69-67—136
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|72-64—136
|Will Zalatoris
|64-72—136
|Corey Conners
|67-70—137
|Thomas Detry
|69-68—137
|Austin Eckroat
|70-67—137
|Lucas Glover
|70-67—137
|Lee Hodges
|68-69—137
|Mackenzie Hughes
|65-72—137
|J.T. Poston
|66-71—137
|Seamus Power
|67-70—137
|Nick Dunlap
|68-70—138
|Harris English
|70-68—138
|Adam Hadwin
|69-69—138
|Viktor Hovland
|68-70—138
|Stephan Jaeger
|71-67—138
|Taylor Moore
|70-68—138
|Victor Perez
|68-70—138
|Jordan Spieth
|70-68—138
|Cameron Young
|72-66—138
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|74-65—139
|Billy Horschel
|72-67—139
|Sepp Straka
|69-70—139
|Chris Gotterup
|75-65—140
|Emiliano Grillo
|69-71—140
|Jake Knapp
|70-70—140
|Jason Day
|71-70—141
|Max Homa
|70-71—141
|Chris Kirk
|71-70—141
|Peter Malnati
|73-68—141
|Adam Scott
|74-67—141
|Nick Taylor
|68-73—141
|Ben Griffin
|71-71—142
|Andrew Putnam
|71-71—142
|Davis Riley
|71-71—142
|Russell Henley
|70-73—143
|Adam Schenk
|74-69—143
|Eric Cole
|69-75—144
|Justin Rose
|72-75—147
