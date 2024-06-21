Live Radio
Travelers Championship Scores

The Associated Press

June 21, 2024, 10:37 PM

Friday

At TPC River Highlands

Cromwell, Conn.

Purse: $20 million

Yardage: 6,835; Par: 70

Second Round

Tom Kim 62-65—127
Akshay Bhatia 64-65—129
Collin Morikawa 66-63—129
Scottie Scheffler 65-64—129
Xander Schauffele 65-65—130
Sungjae Im 67-64—131
Shane Lowry 69-62—131
Justin Thomas 68-63—131
Tony Finau 65-67—132
Tom Hoge 69-63—132
Robert Macintyre 70-62—132
Patrick Cantlay 68-65—133
Rickie Fowler 64-69—133
Taylor Pendrith 65-68—133
Patrick Rodgers 65-68—133
Wyndham Clark 66-68—134
Tommy Fleetwood 67-67—134
Kurt Kitayama 64-70—134
Denny McCarthy 67-67—134
Brendon Todd 69-65—134
Sam Burns 67-68—135
Hideki Matsuyama 66-69—135
Adam Svensson 71-64—135
Ludvig Aberg 67-69—136
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 66-70—136
Keegan Bradley 69-67—136
Cameron Davis 65-71—136
Brian Harman 67-69—136
Si Woo Kim 69-67—136
Matthieu Pavon 71-65—136
Webb Simpson 72-64—136
Sahith Theegala 69-67—136
Michael Thorbjornsen 72-64—136
Will Zalatoris 64-72—136
Corey Conners 67-70—137
Thomas Detry 69-68—137
Austin Eckroat 70-67—137
Lucas Glover 70-67—137
Lee Hodges 68-69—137
Mackenzie Hughes 65-72—137
J.T. Poston 66-71—137
Seamus Power 67-70—137
Nick Dunlap 68-70—138
Harris English 70-68—138
Adam Hadwin 69-69—138
Viktor Hovland 68-70—138
Stephan Jaeger 71-67—138
Taylor Moore 70-68—138
Victor Perez 68-70—138
Jordan Spieth 70-68—138
Cameron Young 72-66—138
Matt Fitzpatrick 74-65—139
Billy Horschel 72-67—139
Sepp Straka 69-70—139
Chris Gotterup 75-65—140
Emiliano Grillo 69-71—140
Jake Knapp 70-70—140
Jason Day 71-70—141
Max Homa 70-71—141
Chris Kirk 71-70—141
Peter Malnati 73-68—141
Adam Scott 74-67—141
Nick Taylor 68-73—141
Ben Griffin 71-71—142
Andrew Putnam 71-71—142
Davis Riley 71-71—142
Russell Henley 70-73—143
Adam Schenk 74-69—143
Eric Cole 69-75—144
Justin Rose 72-75—147

