Tour de France Results

Saturday, June 29

In Italy

1st Stage

A 128-mile ride from Florence to Rimini.

1. Romain Bardet, France, Team DSM-Firmenich PostNL, 5:07:22s.

2. Frank Van Den Broek, France, Team DSM-Firmenich PostNL, same time.

3. Wout Van Aert, Belgium, Team Visma, :05s behind.

4. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates, same time.

5. Maxim Van Gils, Belgium, Lotto DSTNY, same time.

6. Alex Aranburu, Spain, Movistar Team, same time.

7. Mads Pedersoen, Denmark, LIDL-Trek, same time.

8. Remco Evenepoel, Belgium, Soudal Quick-Step, same time.

9. Pello Bilbao, Spain, Bahrain Victorious, same time.

10. Alberto Bettiol, Italy, EF Education-Easypost, same time.

Also

23. Matteo Jorgenson, United States, Team Visma, :05s behind.

51. Neilson Powless, United States, EF Education-Easypost, :34s.

124. Sean Quinn, United States, EF Education-Easypost, 29:14s.

Final Overall Standings (Yellow Jersey)

1. Romain Bardet, France, Team DSM-Firmenich PostNL, 5:07:22s.

2. Frank Van Den Broek, Netherlands, Team DSM-Firmenich PostNL, :04 behind.

3. Wout Van Aert, Belgium, Team Visma, :11s.

4. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates, :15s.

5. Maxim Van Gils, Belgium, Lotto DSTNY, same time.

6. Alex Aranburu, Spain, Movistar Team, same time.

7. Mads Pedersoen, Denmark, LIDL-Trek, same time.

8. Remco Evenepoel, Belgium, Soudal Quick-Step, same time.

9. Pello Bilbao, Spain, Bahrain Victorious, same time.

10. Alberto Bettiol, Italy, EF Education-Easypost, same time.

Also

23. Matteo Jorgenson, United States, Team Visma, :05s behind.

51. Neilson Powless, United States, EF Education-Easypost, :34s.

124. Sean Quinn, United States, EF Education-Easypost, 29:24s.

Team Standings

1. Team DSM_Firmenich PostNL, 15:22:11.

2. Team Visma/Lease A Bike, :10s behind.

3. Ineos Grenadiers, same time.

4. Soudal Quick-Step, same time

5. LIDL-Trek, same time.

6. Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, same time.

7. EF Education-Easypost, same time.

8. Movistar Team, same time.

9. Bahrain Victorious, same time.

10. .UAE Team Emirates, same time.

Climber (Red Polka Dot Jersey)

1. Jonas Abrahamsen, Norway, Uno-X, 13 pts

2. Valentin Madouas, France, Groupama-FDJ, 11 pts.

3. Frank Van den Broek, Netherlands, Team DSM-Firmenich PostNL, 9 pts.

4. Ion Izagirre, Spain, Cofidis, 8 pts.

5. Romain Bardet, France, Team DSM-Firmenich PostNL, 3 pts.

6. Matej Mohoric, Slovenia, Bahrain Victorious, 1 pts.

Youth-U26 (White Jersey)

1. Frank Van Den Broek, Netherlands, Team DSM-Firmenich PostNL, 5:07:16.

2. Maxim Van Gils, Belgium, Lotto DSTNY, :011s behind.

3. Remco Evenepoel, Belgium, Soudal Quick-Step, same time.

4. Tom Pidcock, Great Britain, Ineos Grenadiers, same time.

5. Ilan Van Wilder, Belgium, Soudal Quick-Step, same time.

6. Matteo Jorgenson, United States, Team Visma, same time.

7. Tobias Johannessen, Norway, Uno-X Mobility, same time.

8. Carlos Rodriguez, Spain, Ineos Grenadiers, same time.

9. Oscar Onley, Great Britain, Team DSM-Firmenich PostNL, same time.

10. Johannes Kulset, Norway, Unio-X Mobility, same time.

Combative (Red Bib)

1. Frank Van Den Broek, France, Team DSM-Firmenich PostNL.

