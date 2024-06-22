Heat wave hits DC area: Record-breaking high temps this weekend | How to conserve energy and save on your electric bill | DC-area cooling centers list | Is it too hot to work outside? This app tells you
Home » Sports » Texas A&M 9, Tennessee 5

Texas A&M 9, Tennessee 5

The Associated Press

June 22, 2024, 11:40 PM

Texas A&M Tennessee
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 40 9 13 8 Totals 38 5 12 5
Grahovac 3b 5 1 1 1 Moore 2b 5 0 0 0
LaViolette rf 4 1 0 0 Burke 1b 5 1 2 0
Appel c 4 1 2 0 Amick 3b 3 1 1 0
Schott dh 5 1 2 1 Dreiling lf 5 2 4 2
Burton 1b 5 1 1 0 Ensley dh 5 1 3 2
Sorrell lf 5 1 2 2 Tears cf 5 0 0 0
Camarillo ss 4 2 1 0 Curley ss 4 0 2 1
Kent 2b 5 1 3 4 Chapman rf 1 0 0 0
Chestnut cf 3 0 1 0 Bargo ph/rf-rf 2 0 0 0
Stark c 3 0 0 0

E_Amick, Curley, Chapman. 2B_Appel (16), Schott (15), Burke (29). HR_Grahovac (23), Kent (4), Dreiling (21), Ensley (12). RBI_Grahovac (65), Schott (62), Sorrell 2 (42), Kent 4 (28), Dreiling 2 (70), Ensley 2 (48), Curley (49).

Texas A&M 205 000 200 9
Tennessee 011 000 300 5
IP H R ER BB SO
Texas A&M
Prager 4 8 2 2 0 6
Stewart W 2 1/3 1 2 2 3 4
Rudis 0 1 1 1 0 0
Aschenbeck 2 2/3 2 0 0 0 7
Tennessee
Stamos L 0 1/3 2 2 1 0 0
Causey 3 2/3 6 5 4 1 5
Connell 0 2/3 3 0 0 0 0
Phillips 0 2/3 0 0 0 1 1
Behnke 1 2/3 2 2 2 1 2
Loy 2 0 0 0 0 3

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

