Texas A&M 9, Tennessee 5

|Texas A&M
|Tennessee
|Totals
|40
|9
|13
|8
|Totals
|38
|5
|12
|5
|Grahovac 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Moore 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|LaViolette rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Burke 1b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Appel c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Amick 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Schott dh
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Dreiling lf
|5
|2
|4
|2
|Burton 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Ensley dh
|5
|1
|3
|2
|Sorrell lf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Tears cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Camarillo ss
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Curley ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Kent 2b
|5
|1
|3
|4
|Chapman rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Chestnut cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Bargo ph/rf-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
E_Amick, Curley, Chapman. 2B_Appel (16), Schott (15), Burke (29). HR_Grahovac (23), Kent (4), Dreiling (21), Ensley (12). RBI_Grahovac (65), Schott (62), Sorrell 2 (42), Kent 4 (28), Dreiling 2 (70), Ensley 2 (48), Curley (49).
|Texas A&M
|205
|000
|200
|—
|9
|Tennessee
|011
|000
|300
|—
|5
|Texas A&M
|Prager
|4
|
|8
|2
|2
|0
|6
|Stewart W
|2
|1/3
|1
|2
|2
|3
|4
|Rudis
|0
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Aschenbeck
|2
|2/3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Tennessee
|Stamos L
|0
|1/3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Causey
|3
|2/3
|6
|5
|4
|1
|5
|Connell
|0
|2/3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Phillips
|0
|2/3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Behnke
|1
|2/3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Loy
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
