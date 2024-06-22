Texas A&M 9, Tennessee 5

Texas A&M Tennessee ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 40 9 13 8 Totals 38 5 12…

Texas A&M Tennessee ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 40 9 13 8 Totals 38 5 12 5 Grahovac 3b 5 1 1 1 Moore 2b 5 0 0 0 LaViolette rf 4 1 0 0 Burke 1b 5 1 2 0 Appel c 4 1 2 0 Amick 3b 3 1 1 0 Schott dh 5 1 2 1 Dreiling lf 5 2 4 2 Burton 1b 5 1 1 0 Ensley dh 5 1 3 2 Sorrell lf 5 1 2 2 Tears cf 5 0 0 0 Camarillo ss 4 2 1 0 Curley ss 4 0 2 1 Kent 2b 5 1 3 4 Chapman rf 1 0 0 0 Chestnut cf 3 0 1 0 Bargo ph/rf-rf 2 0 0 0 Stark c 3 0 0 0

E_Amick, Curley, Chapman. 2B_Appel (16), Schott (15), Burke (29). HR_Grahovac (23), Kent (4), Dreiling (21), Ensley (12). RBI_Grahovac (65), Schott (62), Sorrell 2 (42), Kent 4 (28), Dreiling 2 (70), Ensley 2 (48), Curley (49).

Texas A&M 205 000 200 — 9 Tennessee 011 000 300 — 5

IP H R ER BB SO

Texas A&M Prager 4 8 2 2 0 6 Stewart W 2 1/3 1 2 2 3 4 Rudis 0 1 1 1 0 0 Aschenbeck 2 2/3 2 0 0 0 7

Tennessee Stamos L 0 1/3 2 2 1 0 0 Causey 3 2/3 6 5 4 1 5 Connell 0 2/3 3 0 0 0 0 Phillips 0 2/3 0 0 0 1 1 Behnke 1 2/3 2 2 2 1 2 Loy 2 0 0 0 0 3

