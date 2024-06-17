Texas A&M 5, Kentucky 1

Texas A&M Kentucky ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 5 11 5 Totals 32 1 4…

Texas A&M Kentucky ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 5 11 5 Totals 32 1 4 1 Grahovac 3b/lf 5 0 0 0 Waldschmidt lf 3 0 0 0 LaViolette rf 3 1 1 0 Pitre 2b 4 0 1 0 Bell 2b-rf 1 0 0 0 Burkes c 3 0 0 0 Appel c 5 1 2 0 Lopez dh 4 0 0 0 Schott dh 5 1 3 2 Daly 3b 3 0 0 0 Burton 1b 2 1 2 0 Nicholson 1b 4 1 2 1 Sorrell lf/rf 3 0 0 0 McCarthy cf 4 0 1 0 Camarillo ss 4 1 1 1 McCoy rf 2 0 0 0 Kent 2b/3b 4 0 2 2 Herrera ph/rf-rf 2 0 0 0 Chestnut cf 2 0 0 0 Smith ss 3 0 0 0

E_Bell, Camarillo. 2B_Appel (15), Camarillo (13), Mccarthy (12). HR_Nicholson (23). RBI_Schott 2 (61), Camarillo (36), Kent 2 (23), Nicholson (63).

Texas A&M 000 005 000 — 5 Kentucky 000 000 001 — 1

IP H R ER BB SO

Texas A&M Prager W 6 2/3 2 0 0 1 4 Stewart 2 1/3 2 1 1 1 3

Kentucky Moore L 5 5 4 4 3 3 O’Brien 1 2 1 1 1 3 Byers 3 4 0 0 1 0

