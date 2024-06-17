Texas A&M 5, Kentucky 1

|Texas A&M
|
|
|
|
|
|Kentucky
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|5
|11
|5
|
|Totals
|32
|1
|4
|1
|
|Grahovac 3b/lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Waldschmidt lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|LaViolette rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Pitre 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bell 2b-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Burkes c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Appel c
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Lopez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schott dh
|5
|1
|3
|2
|
|Daly 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Burton 1b
|2
|1
|2
|0
|
|Nicholson 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Sorrell lf/rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|McCarthy cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Camarillo ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|McCoy rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kent 2b/3b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|
|Herrera ph/rf-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chestnut cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Smith ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
E_Bell, Camarillo. 2B_Appel (15), Camarillo (13), Mccarthy (12). HR_Nicholson (23). RBI_Schott 2 (61), Camarillo (36), Kent 2 (23), Nicholson (63).
|Texas A&M
|000
|005
|000
|—
|5
|Kentucky
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
|Texas A&M
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Prager W
|6
|2/3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Stewart
|2
|1/3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Kentucky
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Moore L
|5
|
|5
|4
|4
|3
|3
|O’Brien
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Byers
|3
|
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
