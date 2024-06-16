Live Radio
Texas A&M 3, Florida 2

The Associated Press

June 16, 2024, 2:15 AM

Florida Texas A&M
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 2 8 2 Totals 28 3 6 2
Kurland 2b 4 0 0 0 Appel c 3 0 0 0
Caglianone 1b 3 0 2 0 LaViolette rf 2 0 0 0
Wilson rf 4 0 0 0 Grahovac 3b 4 0 1 0
Shelton ss 4 0 0 0 Schott dh 3 1 1 0
Heyman c 4 0 1 0 Burton 1b 4 0 0 0
Shelnut lf 3 1 1 0 Sorrell lf 4 1 2 1
Thomas 3b 4 1 2 1 Camarillo ss 2 1 0 0
Donay dh 3 0 0 0 Kent 2b 3 0 1 0
Robertson cf 4 0 2 1 Chestnut cf 3 0 1 1

2B_Caglianone (8), Heyman (12), Shelnut (19), Thomas (9), Sorrell (7). RBI_Thomas (21), Robertson (26), Sorrell (37), Chestnut (13).

Florida 000 000 200 2
Texas A&M 021 000 00x 3
IP H R ER BB SO
Florida
Peterson L 2 1/3 4 3 3 4 4
Jameson 3 1 0 0 3 3
Fisher 0 2/3 0 0 0 0 0
Neely 2 1 0 0 0 3
Texas A&M
Lamkin 3 1 0 0 0 6
Cortez W 3 4 2 2 1 6
Aschenbeck S 3 3 0 0 2 4

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

