Texas A&M 3, Florida 2

Florida Texas A&M ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 2 8 2 Totals 28 3 6 2 Kurland 2b 4 0 0 0 Appel c 3 0 0 0 Caglianone 1b 3 0 2 0 LaViolette rf 2 0 0 0 Wilson rf 4 0 0 0 Grahovac 3b 4 0 1 0 Shelton ss 4 0 0 0 Schott dh 3 1 1 0 Heyman c 4 0 1 0 Burton 1b 4 0 0 0 Shelnut lf 3 1 1 0 Sorrell lf 4 1 2 1 Thomas 3b 4 1 2 1 Camarillo ss 2 1 0 0 Donay dh 3 0 0 0 Kent 2b 3 0 1 0 Robertson cf 4 0 2 1 Chestnut cf 3 0 1 1

2B_Caglianone (8), Heyman (12), Shelnut (19), Thomas (9), Sorrell (7). RBI_Thomas (21), Robertson (26), Sorrell (37), Chestnut (13).

Florida 000 000 200 — 2 Texas A&M 021 000 00x — 3

IP H R ER BB SO

Florida Peterson L 2 1/3 4 3 3 4 4 Jameson 3 1 0 0 3 3 Fisher 0 2/3 0 0 0 0 0 Neely 2 1 0 0 0 3

Texas A&M Lamkin 3 1 0 0 0 6 Cortez W 3 4 2 2 1 6 Aschenbeck S 3 3 0 0 2 4

