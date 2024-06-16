Texas A&M 3, Florida 2

|Florida
|
|
|
|
|
|Texas A&M
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|2
|8
|2
|
|Totals
|28
|3
|6
|2
|
|Kurland 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Appel c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Caglianone 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|LaViolette rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wilson rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grahovac 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Shelton ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schott dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Heyman c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Burton 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Shelnut lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Sorrell lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Thomas 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Camarillo ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Donay dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kent 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Robertson cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Chestnut cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
2B_Caglianone (8), Heyman (12), Shelnut (19), Thomas (9), Sorrell (7). RBI_Thomas (21), Robertson (26), Sorrell (37), Chestnut (13).
|Florida
|000
|000
|200
|—
|2
|Texas A&M
|021
|000
|00x
|—
|3
|Florida
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Peterson L
|2
|1/3
|4
|3
|3
|4
|4
|Jameson
|3
|
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Fisher
|0
|2/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Neely
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Texas A&M
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lamkin
|3
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Cortez W
|3
|
|4
|2
|2
|1
|6
|Aschenbeck S
|3
|
|3
|0
|0
|2
|4
Copyright
© 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.