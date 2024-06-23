Tennessee 4, Texas A&M 1

|Tennessee
|
|
|
|
|
|Texas A&M
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|4
|7
|4
|
|Totals
|32
|1
|7
|1
|
|Moore 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Grahovac 3b/lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Burke 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|LaViolette rf/cf
|2
|1
|2
|1
|
|Amick 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Appel c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Dreiling lf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|
|Schott dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ensley cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Burton 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Tears rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Sorrell lf/rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Curley ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Camarillo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Peebles dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kent 2b/3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Stark c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Chestnut cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bard ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Targac ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
E_Camarillo. HR_Dreiling (22), Stark (11), Laviolette (29). RBI_Dreiling 2 (72), Stark 2 (30), Laviolette (78).
|Tennessee
|000
|000
|220
|—
|4
|Texas A&M
|100
|000
|000
|—
|1
|Tennessee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Beam
|4
|
|3
|1
|1
|2
|7
|Combs W
|4
|
|3
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Connell
|0
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Snead S
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Texas A&M
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Badmaev
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Cortez
|4
|1/3
|2
|0
|0
|5
|7
|Wilson L
|2
|1/3
|3
|4
|4
|1
|2
|Peery
|0
|1/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Moss
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
