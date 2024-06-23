Tennessee 4, Texas A&M 1

Tennessee Texas A&M ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 4 7 4 Totals 32 1 7…

Tennessee Texas A&M ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 4 7 4 Totals 32 1 7 1 Moore 2b 3 1 1 0 Grahovac 3b/lf 4 0 0 0 Burke 1b 4 0 0 0 LaViolette rf/cf 2 1 2 1 Amick 3b 5 0 0 0 Appel c 3 0 1 0 Dreiling lf 5 1 1 2 Schott dh 4 0 0 0 Ensley cf 4 0 1 0 Burton 1b 4 0 1 0 Tears rf 4 0 1 0 Sorrell lf/rf 4 0 2 0 Curley ss 4 1 2 0 Camarillo ss 3 0 0 0 Peebles dh 1 0 0 0 Kent 2b/3b 4 0 1 0 Stark c 4 1 1 2 Chestnut cf 2 0 0 0 Bard ph-cf 1 0 0 0 Targac ph-2b 1 0 0 0

E_Camarillo. HR_Dreiling (22), Stark (11), Laviolette (29). RBI_Dreiling 2 (72), Stark 2 (30), Laviolette (78).

Tennessee 000 000 220 — 4 Texas A&M 100 000 000 — 1

IP H R ER BB SO

Tennessee Beam 4 3 1 1 2 7 Combs W 4 3 0 0 2 5 Connell 0 1 0 0 0 0 Snead S 1 0 0 0 0 0

Texas A&M Badmaev 1 2 0 0 0 2 Cortez 4 1/3 2 0 0 5 7 Wilson L 2 1/3 3 4 4 1 2 Peery 0 1/3 0 0 0 0 0 Moss 1 0 0 0 0 1

