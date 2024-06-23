Live Radio
Tennessee 4, Texas A&M 1

The Associated Press

June 23, 2024, 5:50 PM

Tennessee Texas A&M
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 4 7 4 Totals 32 1 7 1
Moore 2b 3 1 1 0 Grahovac 3b/lf 4 0 0 0
Burke 1b 4 0 0 0 LaViolette rf/cf 2 1 2 1
Amick 3b 5 0 0 0 Appel c 3 0 1 0
Dreiling lf 5 1 1 2 Schott dh 4 0 0 0
Ensley cf 4 0 1 0 Burton 1b 4 0 1 0
Tears rf 4 0 1 0 Sorrell lf/rf 4 0 2 0
Curley ss 4 1 2 0 Camarillo ss 3 0 0 0
Peebles dh 1 0 0 0 Kent 2b/3b 4 0 1 0
Stark c 4 1 1 2 Chestnut cf 2 0 0 0
Bard ph-cf 1 0 0 0
Targac ph-2b 1 0 0 0

E_Camarillo. HR_Dreiling (22), Stark (11), Laviolette (29). RBI_Dreiling 2 (72), Stark 2 (30), Laviolette (78).

Tennessee 000 000 220 4
Texas A&M 100 000 000 1
IP H R ER BB SO
Tennessee
Beam 4 3 1 1 2 7
Combs W 4 3 0 0 2 5
Connell 0 1 0 0 0 0
Snead S 1 0 0 0 0 0
Texas A&M
Badmaev 1 2 0 0 0 2
Cortez 4 1/3 2 0 0 5 7
Wilson L 2 1/3 3 4 4 1 2
Peery 0 1/3 0 0 0 0 0
Moss 1 0 0 0 0 1

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

