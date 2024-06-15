Tennessee 12, Florida St. 11

Florida St. Tennessee ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 40 11 13 9 Totals 42 12 18…

Florida St. Tennessee ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 40 11 13 9 Totals 42 12 18 10 Williams cf/lf 6 2 2 1 Moore 2b 6 4 5 1 Smith 3b 3 1 1 1 Burke 1b 5 3 3 3 Tibbs III rf 6 1 1 0 Amick 3b 5 0 2 0 Dinges dh 5 2 3 2 Dreiling lf 6 0 4 3 Ferrer lf 5 2 2 4 Ensley cf 5 1 1 0 Cantu 1b 4 1 1 0 Tears rf 5 2 2 2 Lodise ss 4 1 2 0 Curley ss 3 0 1 1 Faurot 2b 5 0 1 0 Bargo dh 3 0 0 0 West c 2 1 0 1 Stark c 4 1 0 0

E_West, Arnold, Moore, Dreiling, Curley. 2B_Smith (21), Dinges (12), Ferrer (8), Moore 2 (19). 3B_Moore (1), Tears (1). HR_Ferrer (20), Moore (33), Tears (19). RBI_Williams (44), Smith (57), Dinges 2 (68), Ferrer 4 (62), West (27), Moore (72), Burke 3 (59), Dreiling 3 (67), Tears 2 (57), Curley (47).

Florida St. 106 200 200 — 11 Tennessee 220 021 014 — 12

IP H R ER BB SO

Florida St. Arnold 5 8 6 4 4 4 Whittaker 3 1/3 6 3 3 0 4 Oxford L 0 1/3 3 3 3 1 0 Hults 0 1 0 0 0 0

Tennessee Stamos 0 1/3 1 1 1 1 0 Causey 1 2/3 5 5 5 2 3 Connell 1 1 1 1 1 2 Combs 3 1/3 4 4 4 3 4 Behnke 0 1/3 1 0 0 0 1 Snead W 2 1/3 1 0 0 2 2

