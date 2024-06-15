Live Radio
Tennessee 12, Florida St. 11

The Associated Press

June 15, 2024, 12:11 AM

Florida St. Tennessee
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 40 11 13 9 Totals 42 12 18 10
Williams cf/lf 6 2 2 1 Moore 2b 6 4 5 1
Smith 3b 3 1 1 1 Burke 1b 5 3 3 3
Tibbs III rf 6 1 1 0 Amick 3b 5 0 2 0
Dinges dh 5 2 3 2 Dreiling lf 6 0 4 3
Ferrer lf 5 2 2 4 Ensley cf 5 1 1 0
Cantu 1b 4 1 1 0 Tears rf 5 2 2 2
Lodise ss 4 1 2 0 Curley ss 3 0 1 1
Faurot 2b 5 0 1 0 Bargo dh 3 0 0 0
West c 2 1 0 1
Stark c 4 1 0 0

E_West, Arnold, Moore, Dreiling, Curley. 2B_Smith (21), Dinges (12), Ferrer (8), Moore 2 (19). 3B_Moore (1), Tears (1). HR_Ferrer (20), Moore (33), Tears (19). RBI_Williams (44), Smith (57), Dinges 2 (68), Ferrer 4 (62), West (27), Moore (72), Burke 3 (59), Dreiling 3 (67), Tears 2 (57), Curley (47).

Florida St. 106 200 200 11
Tennessee 220 021 014 12
IP H R ER BB SO
Florida St.
Arnold 5 8 6 4 4 4
Whittaker 3 1/3 6 3 3 0 4
Oxford L 0 1/3 3 3 3 1 0
Hults 0 1 0 0 0 0
Tennessee
Stamos 0 1/3 1 1 1 1 0
Causey 1 2/3 5 5 5 2 3
Connell 1 1 1 1 1 2
Combs 3 1/3 4 4 4 3 4
Behnke 0 1/3 1 0 0 0 1
Snead W 2 1/3 1 0 0 2 2

