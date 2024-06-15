Tennessee 12, Florida St. 11

Florida St. Tennessee ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 40 11 13 9 Totals 42 12 18…
|Florida St.
|
|
|
|
|
|Tennessee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|40
|11
|13
|9
|
|Totals
|42
|12
|18
|10
|
|Williams cf/lf
|6
|2
|2
|1
|
|Moore 2b
|6
|4
|5
|1
|
|Smith 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Burke 1b
|5
|3
|3
|3
|
|Tibbs III rf
|6
|1
|1
|0
|
|Amick 3b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Dinges dh
|5
|2
|3
|2
|
|Dreiling lf
|6
|0
|4
|3
|
|Ferrer lf
|5
|2
|2
|4
|
|Ensley cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Cantu 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Tears rf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|
|Lodise ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Curley ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Faurot 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bargo dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|West c
|2
|1
|0
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Stark c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
E_West, Arnold, Moore, Dreiling, Curley. 2B_Smith (21), Dinges (12), Ferrer (8), Moore 2 (19). 3B_Moore (1), Tears (1). HR_Ferrer (20), Moore (33), Tears (19). RBI_Williams (44), Smith (57), Dinges 2 (68), Ferrer 4 (62), West (27), Moore (72), Burke 3 (59), Dreiling 3 (67), Tears 2 (57), Curley (47).
|Florida St.
|106
|200
|200
|—
|11
|Tennessee
|220
|021
|014
|—
|12
|Florida St.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Arnold
|5
|
|8
|6
|4
|4
|4
|Whittaker
|3
|1/3
|6
|3
|3
|0
|4
|Oxford L
|0
|1/3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Hults
|0
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tennessee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Stamos
|0
|1/3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Causey
|1
|2/3
|5
|5
|5
|2
|3
|Connell
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Combs
|3
|1/3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|Behnke
|0
|1/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Snead W
|2
|1/3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
Copyright
© 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.