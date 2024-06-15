Teenagers Noel Buck, Esmir Bajraktarevic spark Revolution to 3-2 victory over Whitecaps

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Teenagers Noel Buck and Esmir Bajraktarevic scored first-half goals and the New England Revolution ran their…

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Teenagers Noel Buck and Esmir Bajraktarevic scored first-half goals and the New England Revolution ran their win streak to three with a 3-2 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday night.

The Revolution (5-10-1) grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 7th minute on the 19-year-old Buck’s first goal of the season. Buck scored unassisted, finding the net for the fifth time in 41 career appearances — 27 starts — with the Revs.

Ryan Gauld scored six minutes later to pull the Whitecaps (7-6-4) even. Gauld used assists from defenders Javain Brown and Ranko Veselinović to knot the score.

New England moved back in front in the 21st minute when Giacomo Vrioni took passes from Dylan Borrero and Carles Gil to score his third goal this season.

The Revolution took a 3-1 lead into halftime when Bajraktarevic, a 19-year-old forward, scored for a second time this season and the second time in his career. Bajraktarevic has made 29 appearances with 15 starts over the past three seasons with the Revs.

Gauld capped the scoring in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage with his ninth goal of the season. It was also the club-record 73rd goal contribution of his career. Ralph Priso earned an assist, his first this season.

Aljaž Ivačič totaled six saves in goal for the Revolution. Yohei Takaoka saved four shots for the Whitecaps.

New England and first-year manager Caleb Porter got a win against its first Western Conference opponent of the season.

The Whitecaps, making their first visit to Gillette Stadium since July of 2019, saw a two-match win streak end. The club is 4-3-2 on the road this season.

The Revolution travel to play FC Cincinnati on Saturday. The Whitecaps stay on the road to play the Portland Timbers on Saturday.

____

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.