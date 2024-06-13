Taylor leads Mets against the Marlins following 4-hit game

Miami Marlins (23-44, fifth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (29-37, fourth in the NL East) New York;…

Miami Marlins (23-44, fifth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (29-37, fourth in the NL East)

New York; Thursday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Roddery Munoz (1-2, 5.95 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 22 strikeouts); Mets: Luis Severino (4-2, 3.25 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 58 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mets -189, Marlins +159; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets play the Miami Marlins after Tyrone Taylor had four hits against the Marlins on Wednesday.

New York has a 29-37 record overall and a 14-23 record at home. The Mets have hit 72 total home runs to rank fourth in the NL.

Miami has a 23-44 record overall and an 11-19 record in road games. The Marlins are 16-9 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Thursday’s game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Marlins have a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso has 16 doubles, 14 home runs and 32 RBI while hitting .235 for the Mets. Starling Marte is 16-for-37 with a double, two triples and a home run over the last 10 games.

Bryan De La Cruz has 13 doubles and 11 home runs for the Marlins. Jake Burger is 12-for-41 with a double and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .290 batting average, 5.00 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Marlins: 3-7, .226 batting average, 5.46 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Luis Torrens: day-to-day (leg), Shintaro Fujinami: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Diaz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brooks Raley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

Marlins: Ryan Weathers: 15-Day IL (finger), Sixto Sanchez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Bryan Hoeing: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Josh Simpson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.