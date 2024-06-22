Heat wave hits DC area: Record-breaking high temps this weekend | How to conserve energy and save on your electric bill | DC-area cooling centers list | Is it too hot to work outside? This app tells you
Live Radio
Home » Sports » Tatis, Profar and Campusano…

Tatis, Profar and Campusano are all out of the Padres’ lineup due to injuries

The Associated Press

June 22, 2024, 7:18 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres were without star right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr., left fielder Jurickson Profar and catcher Luis Campusano for their game Saturday against the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers.

Shortly before first pitch, Campusano was placed on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Friday, with a bruised left thumb. Campusano was scratched before Friday night’s game. The Padres recalled catcher Brett Sullivan from Triple-A El Paso.

Tatis bruised his left triceps when hit with a pitch just above his elbow in the third inning of Friday night’s 9-5 win. He went down on one knee in pain and was checked by a trainer.

Tatis ran the bases and took his position in right field for the next two innings. When his turn in the batting order came up in the fifth, he was replaced by pinch-hitter Tyler Wade.

Manager Mike Shildt said the injury wasn’t considered serious but that Tatis will be sore.

Tatis hit a 446-foot homer in Thursday night’s 7-6 win.

Profar left Friday night’s game after hitting a double in the seventh. He’s been dealing with patellar tendinitis in his left knee for several weeks.

David Peralta started in right field, Wade started in left field and Kyle Higashioka started at catcher on Saturday.

Right-hander Yu Darvish is scheduled to be activated from his second stint on the injured list on Tuesday and start against the Washington Nationals, Shildt said.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up