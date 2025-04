NBA Tuesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at ORLANDO 4 (225) Atlanta at CLEVELAND 11½ (239½) Chicago Memphis 14 (230) at…

NBA

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at ORLANDO 4 (225) Atlanta at CLEVELAND 11½ (239½) Chicago Memphis 14 (230) at CHARLOTTE at INDIANA 18½ (238½) Washington at BROOKLYN 2 (213½) New Orleans Boston 2 (221) at NEW YORK at OKLAHOMA CITY 14 (225½) LA Lakers Minnesota 4 (222) at MILWAUKEE Golden State 8 (227) at PHOENIX at LA CLIPPERS 12½ (226½) San Antonio

MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at DETROIT -166 N.Y Yankees +140 at CLEVELAND -198 Chicago White Sox +166 at BOSTON -190 Toronto +160 at TAMPA BAY -164 LA Angels +138 at KANSAS CITY -130 Minnesota +110 Houston -116 at SEATTLE -102

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y METS -295 Miami +240 at PITTSBURGH -132 St. Louis +112 LA Dodgers -174 at WASHINGTON +146 Philadelphia -118 at ATLANTA +100 Milwaukee -158 at COLORADO +134 at SAN FRANCISCO -122 Cincinnati +104

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CHICAGO CUBS -144 Texas +122 Baltimore -116 at ARIZONA -102 San Diego -144 at ATHLETICS +122

National Hockey League (NHL)

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PITTSBURGH -205 Chicago +168 Ottawa -137 at COLUMBUS +114 at NEW JERSEY -275 Boston +220 Toronto -120 at FLORIDA +100 Carolina -188 at BUFFALO +155 at MONTREAL -126 Detroit +105 New York -126 at NASHVILLE +105 at DALLAS -215 Vancouver +176 at UTAH -230 Seattle +188 at COLORADO -126 Vegas +105

