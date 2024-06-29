Stewart leads New York against Atlanta after 24-point game

Atlanta Dream (7-9, 3-6 Eastern Conference) at New York Liberty (15-3, 10-1 Eastern Conference) New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT…

Atlanta Dream (7-9, 3-6 Eastern Conference) at New York Liberty (15-3, 10-1 Eastern Conference)

New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Liberty -14; over/under is 166

BOTTOM LINE: New York Liberty takes on the Atlanta Dream after Breanna Stewart scored 24 points in the New York Liberty’s 94-89 loss to the Minnesota Lynx.

The Liberty’s record in Eastern Conference play is 10-1. New York is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Dream’s record in Eastern Conference games is 3-6. Atlanta averages 11.9 turnovers per game and is 4- when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

New York scores 88.1 points, 7.6 more per game than the 80.5 Atlanta allows. Atlanta averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game New York allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sabrina Ionescu is averaging 19.3 points and 6.7 assists for the Liberty.

Tina Charles is averaging 13.8 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Dream.

LAST 10 GAMES: Liberty: 9-1, averaging 91.5 points, 37.1 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points per game.

Dream: 3-7, averaging 72.6 points, 34.7 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points.

INJURIES: Liberty: None listed.

Dream: Rhyne Howard: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

