St. Louis City’s Bürki, Portland Timbers’ Pantemis stellar in scoreless draw

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Roman Bürki stopped three shots in goal for St. Louis City and James Pantemis had two saves for the Portland Timbers as the two clubs played to a scoreless draw on Saturday night.

It was the fourth clean sheet of the season for Bürki and the league-leading ninth draw of the season for St. Louis City (3-4-9), which won the Western Conference in its inaugural campaign last year.

Pantemis made his fourth start and fifth appearance, subbing in for usual starter Maxime Crépeau, who missed with international duties. The Timbers (5-7-6) stretched their unbeaten run to four behind Pantemis’ second shutout of the season.

Portland beat Austin FC 2-0 last time out to end a seven-match winless run on the road.

St. Louis City played Inter Miami to a 3-3 draw on the road in its previous match. It was the 15th time the club has scored three or more goals since the start of last season, tops in the league.

The Timbers and St. Louis City split two matches last season with both posting 2-1 victories on the road.

St. Louis City hits the road to play FC Dallas on Saturday. The Timbers are off until June 19 when they travel to play the San Jose Earthquakes.

