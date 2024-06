Sports on TV for Wednesday, June 26

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Wednesday, June 26 HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE BOY’S Noon ESPNU — Naptown…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, June 26

HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE BOY’S

Noon

ESPNU — Naptown Tournament: TBD, Annapolis, Md.

2 p.m.

ESPNU — Naptown Challenge: TBD, 2027 Division Championship, Annapolis, Md.

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Detroit OR Pittsburgh at Cincinnati

4 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Colorado at Houston (2:10 p.m.) OR Miami at Kansas City (2:10 p.m.)

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets OR Atlanta at St. Louis

11 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Arizona (9:40 p.m.) OR Chicago Cubs at San Francisco (9:45 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

ABC — 2024 NBA Draft: First Round, New York

ESPN — 2024 NBA Draft: First Round, New York

RUGBY (MEN’S)

6 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Queensland at New South Wales

RUGBY (WOMEN’S)

5:30 a.m. (Thursday)

FS2 — NRL: New South Wales at Queensland

SOCCER (MEN’S)

Noon

FOX — UEFA EURO 2024 Group Stage: Ukraine vs. Belgium, Group E, Frankfurt, Germany

FS1 — UEFA EURO 2024 Group Stage: Slovakia vs. Romania, Group E, Stuttgart, Germany

3 p.m.

FOX — UEFA EURO 2024 Group Stage: Georgia vs. Portugal, Group F, Hamburg, Germany

FS1 — UEFA EURO 2024 Group Stage: Czech Republic vs. Turkey, Group F, Gelsenkirchen, Germany

6 p.m.

FS1 — Copa América 2024 Group Stage: Ecuador vs. Jamaica, Group B, Las Vegas

7 p.m.

CBSSN — USL Championship: Birmingham at Detroit

9 p.m.

FS1 — Copa América 2024 Group Stage: Venezuela vs. Mexico, Group B, Inglewood, Calif.

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Eastbourne-ATP/WTA, Mallorca-ATP, Bad Homburg-WTA Early Rounds

5:30 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Eastbourne-ATP/WTA, Mallorca-ATP, Bad Homburg-WTA Quarterfinals

6 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Eastbourne-ATP/WTA, Mallorca-ATP, Bad Homburg-WTA Quarterfinals

WATER POLO (MEN’S)

10 p.m.

ESPNU — U.S. vs. Spain, Walnut, Calif.

_____

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Ronin Sport.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.