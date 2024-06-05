Sports on TV for Thursday, June 6

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, June 6 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 5:30 a.m. (Friday) FS2…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, June 6

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — AFL: Brisbane at Western

CFL FOOTBALL

8:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Montreal at Winnipeg

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN — Women’s College World Series: Texas vs. Oklahoma, Finals – Game 2, Oklahoma City, Okla.

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

8:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Outdoor Championships: Women’s Semifinals – Day 1, Eugene, Ore

FIELD HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)

Noon

CBSSN — FIH Pro League: Great Britain vs. U.S., London

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed, First Round, Vasatorps Golf Club, Helsingborg, Sweden

Noon

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The BMW Charity Pro-Am, First Round, Thornblade Club, Greer, S.C.

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, First Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Toronto OR Kansas City at Cleveland

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees OR Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati

11 p.m.

MLBN — Arizona at San Diego (9:40 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

8:30 p.m.

ABC — NBA Finals: Dallas at Boston, Game 1

RUGBY (WOMEN’S)

5:30 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Queensland at New South Wales

SOCCER (MEN’S)

5 p.m.

ESPNU — The Soccer Tournament Group Stage: Wrexham AFC vs. Desimpedidos, Group F, Cary, N.C.

6 p.m.

ESPNU — The Soccer Tournament Group Stage: Aguero Team vs. Nani FC, Group A, Cary, N.C.

7 p.m.

ESPNU — The Soccer Tournament Group Stage: The CONCAFA SC vs. Burnley, Group B, Cary, N.C.

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Mixed-Doubles Final and Women’s Semifinals, Paris

11 a.m.

NBC — WTA: The French Open, Semifinals, Paris

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Chicago at Washington

