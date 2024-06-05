Sports on TV for Thursday, June 6

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, June 6
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
5:30 a.m. (Friday)
FS2 — AFL: Brisbane at Western
CFL FOOTBALL
8:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Montreal at Winnipeg
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
8 p.m.
ESPN — Women’s College World Series: Texas vs. Oklahoma, Finals – Game 2, Oklahoma City, Okla.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
8:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Outdoor Championships: Women’s Semifinals – Day 1, Eugene, Ore
FIELD HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)
Noon
CBSSN — FIH Pro League: Great Britain vs. U.S., London
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed, First Round, Vasatorps Golf Club, Helsingborg, Sweden
Noon
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The BMW Charity Pro-Am, First Round, Thornblade Club, Greer, S.C.
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, First Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Toronto OR Kansas City at Cleveland
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees OR Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati
11 p.m.
MLBN — Arizona at San Diego (9:40 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
8:30 p.m.
ABC — NBA Finals: Dallas at Boston, Game 1
RUGBY (WOMEN’S)
5:30 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: Queensland at New South Wales
SOCCER (MEN’S)
5 p.m.
ESPNU — The Soccer Tournament Group Stage: Wrexham AFC vs. Desimpedidos, Group F, Cary, N.C.
6 p.m.
ESPNU — The Soccer Tournament Group Stage: Aguero Team vs. Nani FC, Group A, Cary, N.C.
7 p.m.
ESPNU — The Soccer Tournament Group Stage: The CONCAFA SC vs. Burnley, Group B, Cary, N.C.
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Mixed-Doubles Final and Women’s Semifinals, Paris
11 a.m.
NBC — WTA: The French Open, Semifinals, Paris
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Chicago at Washington
