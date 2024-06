Sports on TV for Thursday, June 20

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, June 20 AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE 10 p.m. NHLN — Calder…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, June 20

AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

10 p.m.

NHLN — Calder Cup Finals: Hershey at Coachella Valley, Game 4

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:35 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — AFL: Geelong at Carlton

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN — Men’s College World Series: TBD, Game 13, Omaha, Neb. (If Necessary)

7 p.m.

ESPN — Men’s College World Series: TBD, Game 14, Omaha, Neb. (If Necessary)

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The KLM Open, First Round, The International Golf Club, Badhoevedorp, Netherlands

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, First Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, First Round, Sahalee Country Club, Sammamish, Wash.

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

FOX — San Francisco vs. St. Louis, Birmingham, Ala.

11 p.m.

MLBN — Milwaukee at San Diego (9:40 p.m.)

OLYMPIC TRIALS

7 p.m.

USA — 2024 U.S. Summer Olympic Trials: Swimming – Qualifying Heats, Indianapolis (Taped)

8 p.m.

NBC — 2024 U.S. Summer Olympic Trials: Swimming – Finals, Indianapolis

9:15 p.m.

NBC — 2024 U.S. Summer Olympic Trials: Diving – Finals, Knoxville, Tenn.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

FS1 — UEFA EURO 2024 Group Stage: Slovenia vs. Serbia, Group C, Munich

Noon

FS1 — UEFA EURO 2024 Group Stage: Denmark vs. England, Group C, Frankfurt, Germany

3 p.m.

FOX — UEFA EURO 2024 Group Stage: Spain vs. Italy, Group B, Gelsenkirchen, Germany

8 p.m.

FS1 — Copa América 2024 Group Stage: Argentina vs. Canada, Group A, Atlanta

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Quarterfinals

6 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Quarterfinals

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Los Angeles at New York

