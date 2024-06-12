Sports on TV for Thursday, June 13

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, June 13 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 5:30 a.m. (Friday) FS2…

Listen now to WTOP News

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, June 13

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — AFL: St. Kilda at Brisbane

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

USA — DP World/PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round, Pinehurst Resort & Country Club, Pinehurst, N.C.

3 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Meijer LPGA Classic, First Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich.

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City OR Washington at Detroit

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Boston OR Chicago Cubs at Tampa Bay (6:50 p.m.)

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — L.A. Angels at Arizona

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

9 p.m

ESPN — PFL Main Card: Heavyweights & Women’s Flyweights, Uncasville, Conn.

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

ABC — Stanley Cup Final: Florida at Edmonton, Game 3

RUGBY (MEN’S)

5:45 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Dolphins at Cronulla-Sutherland

SOFTBALL

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Athletes Unlimited: Team Leach vs. Team Warren, Wichita, Kan.

8:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Athletes Unlimited: Team Wiggins vs. Team Warren, Wichita, Kan.

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA Quarterfinals

6 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA Quarterfinals

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — Seattle at Dallas

10 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Las Vegas at Phoenix

_____

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Ronin Sport.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.