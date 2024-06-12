Sports on TV for Thursday, June 13

(All times Eastern)
Thursday, June 13
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
5:30 a.m. (Friday)
FS2 — AFL: St. Kilda at Brisbane
GOLF
6:30 a.m.
USA — DP World/PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round, Pinehurst Resort & Country Club, Pinehurst, N.C.
3 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Meijer LPGA Classic, First Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich.
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City OR Washington at Detroit
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Boston OR Chicago Cubs at Tampa Bay (6:50 p.m.)
9:30 p.m.
FS1 — L.A. Angels at Arizona
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
9 p.m
ESPN — PFL Main Card: Heavyweights & Women’s Flyweights, Uncasville, Conn.
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
ABC — Stanley Cup Final: Florida at Edmonton, Game 3
RUGBY (MEN’S)
5:45 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: Dolphins at Cronulla-Sutherland
SOFTBALL
6 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Athletes Unlimited: Team Leach vs. Team Warren, Wichita, Kan.
8:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Athletes Unlimited: Team Wiggins vs. Team Warren, Wichita, Kan.
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA Quarterfinals
6 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA Quarterfinals
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — Seattle at Dallas
10 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Las Vegas at Phoenix
