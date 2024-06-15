Sports on TV for Sunday, June 16

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Sunday, June 16 AUTO RACING 10 a.m. CBSSN — FIM Motocross:…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, June 16

AUTO RACING

10 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Maggiora, Italy

11 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Maggiora, Italy

7 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol, Iowa Speedway, Newton, Iowa

CFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Saskatchewan at Hamilton

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN — Men’s College World Series: Virginia vs. Florida St., Game 5, Omaha, Neb.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Men’s College World Series: North Carolina vs. Tennessee, Game 6, Omaha, Neb.

FISHING

9 a.m.

FS2 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2024 Whataburger Bassmaster Elite at Wheeler Lake, Decatur, Ala.

Noon

FOX — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2024 Whataburger Bassmaster Elite at Wheeler Lake, Decatur, Ala.

GOLF

9 a.m.

USA — DP World/PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round, Pinehurst Resort & Country Club, Pinehurst, N.C.

Noon

NBC — DP World/PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round, Pinehurst Resort & Country Club, Pinehurst, N.C.

1 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Meijer LPGA Classic, Final Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich.

2 p.m.

CBS — LPGA Tour: The Meijer LPGA Classic, Final Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich.

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

2 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

5 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

12:30 p.m.

ABC — PLL: California vs. New York, Philadelphia

MLB BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at N.Y. Mets OR Tampa Bay at Atlanta

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Texas at Seattle (4:10 p.m.) OR Kansas City at L.A. Dodgers (4:10 p.m.)

7 p.m.

ESPN — N.Y. Yankees at Boston

OLYMPIC TRIALS

5 p.m.

USA — 2024 U.S. Summer Olympic Trials: Swimming – Qualifying Heats, Indianapolis (Taped)

8 p.m.

NBC — 2024 U.S. Summer Olympic Trials: Swimming – Finals, Indianapolis

RUGBY (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

FS1 — MLR: Utah at New England

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

FS1 — UEFA EURO 2024 Group Stage: Poland vs. Netherlands, Group D, Hamburg, Germany

Noon

FS1 — UEFA EURO 2024 Group Stage: Slovenia vs. Denmark, Group C, Stuttgart, Germany

3 p.m.

FOX — UEFA EURO 2024 Group Stage: Serbia vs. England, Group C, Gelsenkirchen, Germany

5 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: Cavalry FC at Vancouver FC

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

CBS — NWSL: Portland at Seattle

10 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL: Utah at Bay

SOFTBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Clark vs. Team Edwards, Wichita, Kan.

3:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Alo vs. Team Edwards, Wichita, Kan.

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Stuttgart-ATP Finals

5 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds

UFL FOOTBALL

5 p.m.

FOX — UFL Championship: Birmingham vs. San Antonio, St., Louis

WNBA BASKETBALL

Noon

CBS — Chicago at Indiana

3 p.m.

ABC — Seattle at Phoenix

