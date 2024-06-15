Sports on TV for Sunday, June 16

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, June 16
AUTO RACING
10 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Maggiora, Italy
11 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Maggiora, Italy
7 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol, Iowa Speedway, Newton, Iowa
CFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Saskatchewan at Hamilton
COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 p.m.
ESPN — Men’s College World Series: Virginia vs. Florida St., Game 5, Omaha, Neb.
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Men’s College World Series: North Carolina vs. Tennessee, Game 6, Omaha, Neb.
FISHING
9 a.m.
FS2 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2024 Whataburger Bassmaster Elite at Wheeler Lake, Decatur, Ala.
Noon
FOX — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2024 Whataburger Bassmaster Elite at Wheeler Lake, Decatur, Ala.
GOLF
9 a.m.
USA — DP World/PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round, Pinehurst Resort & Country Club, Pinehurst, N.C.
Noon
NBC — DP World/PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round, Pinehurst Resort & Country Club, Pinehurst, N.C.
1 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Meijer LPGA Classic, Final Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich.
2 p.m.
CBS — LPGA Tour: The Meijer LPGA Classic, Final Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich.
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
2 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
3 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
5 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
12:30 p.m.
ABC — PLL: California vs. New York, Philadelphia
MLB BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at N.Y. Mets OR Tampa Bay at Atlanta
4:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Texas at Seattle (4:10 p.m.) OR Kansas City at L.A. Dodgers (4:10 p.m.)
7 p.m.
ESPN — N.Y. Yankees at Boston
OLYMPIC TRIALS
5 p.m.
USA — 2024 U.S. Summer Olympic Trials: Swimming – Qualifying Heats, Indianapolis (Taped)
8 p.m.
NBC — 2024 U.S. Summer Olympic Trials: Swimming – Finals, Indianapolis
RUGBY (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
FS1 — MLR: Utah at New England
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
FS1 — UEFA EURO 2024 Group Stage: Poland vs. Netherlands, Group D, Hamburg, Germany
Noon
FS1 — UEFA EURO 2024 Group Stage: Slovenia vs. Denmark, Group C, Stuttgart, Germany
3 p.m.
FOX — UEFA EURO 2024 Group Stage: Serbia vs. England, Group C, Gelsenkirchen, Germany
5 p.m.
FS2 — CPL: Cavalry FC at Vancouver FC
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.
CBS — NWSL: Portland at Seattle
10 p.m.
CBSSN — NWSL: Utah at Bay
SOFTBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Clark vs. Team Edwards, Wichita, Kan.
3:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Alo vs. Team Edwards, Wichita, Kan.
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Stuttgart-ATP Finals
5 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds
UFL FOOTBALL
5 p.m.
FOX — UFL Championship: Birmingham vs. San Antonio, St., Louis
WNBA BASKETBALL
Noon
CBS — Chicago at Indiana
3 p.m.
ABC — Seattle at Phoenix
_____
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Ronin Sport.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.