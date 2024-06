Sports on TV for Monday, June 17

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, June 17 COLLEGE BASEBALL 2 p.m. ESPN — Men’s College…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, June 17

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN — Men’s College World Series: TBD, Game 7, Omaha, Neb.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Men’s College World Series: TBD, Game 8, Omaha, Neb.

MLB BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Cincinnati at Pittsburgh

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Milwaukee at L.A. Angels OR San Francisco at Chicago Cubs (8:05 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

8:30 p.m.

ABC — NBA Finals: Dallas at Boston, Game 5

OLYMPIC TRIALS

7 p.m.

USA — 2024 U.S. Summer Olympic Trials: Swimming – Qualifying Heats, Indianapolis

8 p.m.

NBC — 2024 U.S. Summer Olympic Trials: Swimming – Finals, Indianapolis

9:15 p.m.

NBC — 2024 U.S. Summer Olympic Trials: Diving – Finals, Indianapolis

SOCCER (MEN’S)

Noon

FS1 — UEFA EURO 2024 Group Stage: Belgium vs. Slovakia, Group E, Frankfurt, Germany

3 p.m.

FOX — UEFA EURO 2024 Group Stage: Austria vs. France, Group D, Düsseldorf, Germany

SOFTBALL

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Alo vs. Team Clark, Wichita, Kan.

8:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Edwards vs. Team Clark, Wichita, Kan.

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds

