Sports on TV for June 8 – 9

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, June 8
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOBALL (Sunday)
1 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — AFL: Geelong at Sydney
AUTO RACING
12:25 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
4 p.m.
NBC — Pro Motocross Championship: The Thunder Valley National, Lakewood, Colo.
3:30 p.m.
FS2 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.
3:55 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
6 p.m.
FS2 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.
8 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 250, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.
BOXING
11 p.m.
ESPN — Top Rank Main Card: Xander Zayas vs. Patrick Teixeira (Super-Welterweights), New York
CFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Saskatchewan at Edmonton
COLLEGE BASEBALL
11 a.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Florida St. vs. UConn, Super Regional, Game 2, Tallahassee, Fla.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Tennessee vs. Evansville, Super Regional, Game 2, Knoxville, Tenn.
Noon
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: NC State at Georgia, Super Regional, Game 1
2 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Florida at Clemson, Super Regional, Game 1
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Oregon at Texas A&M, Super Regional, Game 1
3 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Virginia vs. Kansas St., Super Regional, Game 2, Charlottesville, Va.
6 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Oregon St. at Kentucky, Super Regional, Game 1
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: North Carolina vs. West Virginia, Super Regional, Game 2, Chapel Hill, N.C.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
5:30 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Outdoor Championships: Women’s Finals, Eugene, Ore.
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed, Third Round, Vasatorps Golf Club, Helsingborg, Sweden
12:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, Third Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio
1 p.m.
CW — LIV Golf League: Second Round, Golf Club of Houston, Houston
2:30 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, Third Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The American Family Insurance Championship, Second Round, University Ridge Golf Course, Madison, Wis.
5 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Shop Rite LPGA Classic, Second Round, Seaview Bay Course, Galloway, N.J.
8 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The BMW Charity Pro-Am, Third Round, Thornblade Club, Greer, S.C. (Taped)
6:30 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed, Final Round, Vasatorps Golf Club, Helsingborg, Sweden
HORSE RACING
10:30 a.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
4 p.m.
FOX — The Belmont Day: Undercard Races, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
FS1 — The Belmont Day: Undercard Races, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
6 p.m.
FOX — The 156th Belmont Stakes: From Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
7 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — PLL: New York at Carolina
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
8 p.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Jared Cannonier vs. Nassourdine Imavov (Middleweights), Louisville, Ky.
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
FOX — Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Mets, London
4 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati OR Baltimore at Tampa Bay
7:30 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at N.Y. Yankees OR Cleveland at Miami
10:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at L.A. Angels (10:05 p.m.) OR Arizona at San Diego (8:40 p.m.)
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
ABC — Stanley Cup Final: Edmonton at Florida, Game 1
RUGBY (MEN’S)
5:30 a.m.
FS1 — NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at Brisbane
10 a.m.
FS2 — Premiership: Bath at Northampton
8:10 p.m.
FS2 — MLR: Los Angeles at Houston
SOCCER (MEN’S)
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — International Friendly: Portugal vs. Croatia, Cruz Quebrada, Portugal
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
12:30 p.m.
CBS — NWSL: Angel City at NJ/N.Y.
5:30 p.m.
TNT — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Colombia, Landover, Md.
TRUTV — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Colombia, Landover, Md.
7:30 p.m.
ION — NWSL: Bay at Chicago
10 p.m.
ION — NWSL: North Carolina at Portland
TENNIS
9 a.m.
NBC — WTA: The French Open, Final, Paris
5:30 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — WTA: The French Open, Doubles Finals, Paris
6 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — WTA: The French Open, Doubles Finals, Paris (continued)
UFL FOOTBALL
3 p.m.
ABC — USFL Conference Championship: Michigan at Birmingham
WNBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
ABC — New York at Connecticut
5 p.m.
NBATV — Atlanta at Chicago
_____
Sunday, June 9
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
1 a.m. (Monday)
FS1 — AFL: Melbourne at Collingwood
AUTO RACING
9 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Kegums, Latvia
10 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Kegums, Latvia
12:30 p.m.
ABC — Formula 1: The AWS Canadian Grand Prix, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn. (Taped)
3:30 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Toyota / Save Mart 350, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.
NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Xpel Grand Prix At Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis.
7 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: The Super Grip NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn. (Taped)
CFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
CBSSN — B.C. at Toronto
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Noon
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: UConn at Florida St., Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Georgia vs. NC State, Super Regional, Game 2, Athens, Ga.
2:30 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Clemson vs. Florida, Super Regional, Game 2, Clemson, S.C.
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: West Virginia at North Carolina, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Kansas St. at Virginia, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)
6 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Evansville at Tennessee, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)
7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Texas A&M vs. Oregon, Super Regional, Game 2, College Station, Texas
9 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Kentucky vs. Oregon St., Super Regional, Game 2, Lexington, Ky.
CYCLING
2 p.m.
CNBC — UCI: The Criterium du Dauphine, Stage 8, 99.8 miles, Thônes – Plateau des Glières, France (Taped)
GOLF
6:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed, Final Round, Vasatorps Golf Club, Helsingborg, Sweden
12:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, Final Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio
1 p.m.
CW — LIV Golf League: Final Round, Golf Club of Houston, Houston
2:30 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, Final Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The American Family Insurance Championship, Final Round, University Ridge Golf Course, Madison, Wis.
5 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The BMW Charity Pro-Am, Final Round, Thornblade Club, Greer, S.C.
8 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Shop Rite LPGA Classic, Final Round, Seaview Bay Course, Galloway, N.J. (Taped)
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
3 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
4 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
6 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
10 a.m.
ESPN — N.Y. Mets vs. Philadelphia, London
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Tampa Bay OR Milwaukee at Detroit
4:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Arizona at San Diego (4:10 p.m.) OR Toronto at Oakland (4:05 p.m.)
7 p.m.
ESPN — L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Yankees
NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
ABC — NBA Finals: Dallas at Boston, Game 2
RUGBY (MEN’S)
4 p.m.
FS1 — MLR: Carolina at San Diego
SOCCER (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
FS2 — CPL: Vancouver FC at York United FC
TENNIS
5:30 a.m.
TENNIS — WTA: The French Open, Doubles Finals, Paris
6 a.m.
TENNIS — WTA: The French Open, Doubles Finals, Paris (continued)
9 a.m.
NBC — ATP: The French Open, Final, Paris
5 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA Early Rounds
TRACK AND FIELD
2 p.m.
NBC — USATF: The New York Grand Prix, New York
UFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
FOX — XFL Conference Championship: San Antonio at St. Louis
_____
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive. TV listings provided by Ronin.io.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.