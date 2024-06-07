Sports on TV for June 8 – 9

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Saturday, June 8 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOBALL (Sunday) 1 a.m. (Sunday) FS2…

Listen now to WTOP News

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, June 8

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOBALL (Sunday)

1 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — AFL: Geelong at Sydney

AUTO RACING

12:25 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

4 p.m.

NBC — Pro Motocross Championship: The Thunder Valley National, Lakewood, Colo.

3:30 p.m.

FS2 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.

3:55 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

6 p.m.

FS2 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.

8 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 250, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.

BOXING

11 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank Main Card: Xander Zayas vs. Patrick Teixeira (Super-Welterweights), New York

CFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Saskatchewan at Edmonton

COLLEGE BASEBALL

11 a.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Florida St. vs. UConn, Super Regional, Game 2, Tallahassee, Fla.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Tennessee vs. Evansville, Super Regional, Game 2, Knoxville, Tenn.

Noon

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: NC State at Georgia, Super Regional, Game 1

2 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Florida at Clemson, Super Regional, Game 1

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Oregon at Texas A&M, Super Regional, Game 1

3 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Virginia vs. Kansas St., Super Regional, Game 2, Charlottesville, Va.

6 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Oregon St. at Kentucky, Super Regional, Game 1

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: North Carolina vs. West Virginia, Super Regional, Game 2, Chapel Hill, N.C.

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

5:30 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Outdoor Championships: Women’s Finals, Eugene, Ore.

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed, Third Round, Vasatorps Golf Club, Helsingborg, Sweden

12:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, Third Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio

1 p.m.

CW — LIV Golf League: Second Round, Golf Club of Houston, Houston

2:30 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, Third Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The American Family Insurance Championship, Second Round, University Ridge Golf Course, Madison, Wis.

5 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Shop Rite LPGA Classic, Second Round, Seaview Bay Course, Galloway, N.J.

8 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The BMW Charity Pro-Am, Third Round, Thornblade Club, Greer, S.C. (Taped)

6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed, Final Round, Vasatorps Golf Club, Helsingborg, Sweden

HORSE RACING

10:30 a.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

4 p.m.

FOX — The Belmont Day: Undercard Races, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

FS1 — The Belmont Day: Undercard Races, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

6 p.m.

FOX — The 156th Belmont Stakes: From Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

7 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — PLL: New York at Carolina

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

8 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Jared Cannonier vs. Nassourdine Imavov (Middleweights), Louisville, Ky.

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

FOX — Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Mets, London

4 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati OR Baltimore at Tampa Bay

7:30 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at N.Y. Yankees OR Cleveland at Miami

10:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at L.A. Angels (10:05 p.m.) OR Arizona at San Diego (8:40 p.m.)

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

ABC — Stanley Cup Final: Edmonton at Florida, Game 1

RUGBY (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m.

FS1 — NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at Brisbane

10 a.m.

FS2 — Premiership: Bath at Northampton

8:10 p.m.

FS2 — MLR: Los Angeles at Houston

SOCCER (MEN’S)

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — International Friendly: Portugal vs. Croatia, Cruz Quebrada, Portugal

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

12:30 p.m.

CBS — NWSL: Angel City at NJ/N.Y.

5:30 p.m.

TNT — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Colombia, Landover, Md.

TRUTV — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Colombia, Landover, Md.

7:30 p.m.

ION — NWSL: Bay at Chicago

10 p.m.

ION — NWSL: North Carolina at Portland

TENNIS

9 a.m.

NBC — WTA: The French Open, Final, Paris

5:30 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — WTA: The French Open, Doubles Finals, Paris

6 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — WTA: The French Open, Doubles Finals, Paris (continued)

UFL FOOTBALL

3 p.m.

ABC — USFL Conference Championship: Michigan at Birmingham

WNBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

ABC — New York at Connecticut

5 p.m.

NBATV — Atlanta at Chicago

_____

Sunday, June 9

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

1 a.m. (Monday)

FS1 — AFL: Melbourne at Collingwood

AUTO RACING

9 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Kegums, Latvia

10 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Kegums, Latvia

12:30 p.m.

ABC — Formula 1: The AWS Canadian Grand Prix, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn. (Taped)

3:30 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Toyota / Save Mart 350, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.

NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Xpel Grand Prix At Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis.

7 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The Super Grip NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn. (Taped)

CFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — B.C. at Toronto

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Noon

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: UConn at Florida St., Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Georgia vs. NC State, Super Regional, Game 2, Athens, Ga.

2:30 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Clemson vs. Florida, Super Regional, Game 2, Clemson, S.C.

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: West Virginia at North Carolina, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Kansas St. at Virginia, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)

6 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Evansville at Tennessee, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Texas A&M vs. Oregon, Super Regional, Game 2, College Station, Texas

9 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Kentucky vs. Oregon St., Super Regional, Game 2, Lexington, Ky.

CYCLING

2 p.m.

CNBC — UCI: The Criterium du Dauphine, Stage 8, 99.8 miles, Thônes – Plateau des Glières, France (Taped)

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed, Final Round, Vasatorps Golf Club, Helsingborg, Sweden

12:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, Final Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio

1 p.m.

CW — LIV Golf League: Final Round, Golf Club of Houston, Houston

2:30 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, Final Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The American Family Insurance Championship, Final Round, University Ridge Golf Course, Madison, Wis.

5 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The BMW Charity Pro-Am, Final Round, Thornblade Club, Greer, S.C.

8 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Shop Rite LPGA Classic, Final Round, Seaview Bay Course, Galloway, N.J. (Taped)

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

3 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

4 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

6 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

10 a.m.

ESPN — N.Y. Mets vs. Philadelphia, London

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Tampa Bay OR Milwaukee at Detroit

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Arizona at San Diego (4:10 p.m.) OR Toronto at Oakland (4:05 p.m.)

7 p.m.

ESPN — L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Yankees

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

ABC — NBA Finals: Dallas at Boston, Game 2

RUGBY (MEN’S)

4 p.m.

FS1 — MLR: Carolina at San Diego

SOCCER (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: Vancouver FC at York United FC

TENNIS

5:30 a.m.

TENNIS — WTA: The French Open, Doubles Finals, Paris

6 a.m.

TENNIS — WTA: The French Open, Doubles Finals, Paris (continued)

9 a.m.

NBC — ATP: The French Open, Final, Paris

5 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA Early Rounds

TRACK AND FIELD

2 p.m.

NBC — USATF: The New York Grand Prix, New York

UFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

FOX — XFL Conference Championship: San Antonio at St. Louis

_____

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive. TV listings provided by Ronin.io.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.