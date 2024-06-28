Sports on TV for June 29 – 30

(All times Eastern)
Saturday, June 29
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
5:30 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Essendon at Geelong
1 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — AFL: Carlton at Richmond
AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Austrian Grand Prix Sprint, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria
8:30 a.m.
TRUTV — FIM MotoGP Sprint: The Motul TT Assen, Assen, Netherlands
9:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria
Noon
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice and Qualifying, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.
2 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.
5 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Tennessee Lottery 250, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.
BIG3 BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Week 3: Bivouac vs. 3-Headed Monsters, Power vs. Triplets, Ghost Ballers vs. Ball Hogs, Killer 3’s vs. Tri-State, Enemies vs. Aliens, Trilogy vs. 3’s Company, Baltimore
BOXING
10 p.m.
ESPN — Top Rank Main Card: Teofimo Lopez vs. Steve Claggett (Super-Lightweights), Miami
CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Winnipeg at Calgary
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2024 TNT Fireworks Bassmaster Elite at Smith Lake, Cullman, Ala.
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Italian Open, Third Round, Adriatic Golf Club Cervia, Milano Marittima, Italy
Noon
NBC — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Third Round, Newport Country Club, Newport, R.I.
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Third Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Third Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Third Round, Newport Country Club, Newport, R.I.
5 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Dow Championship, Third Round, Midland Country Club, Midland, Mich.
6:30 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Italian Open, Final Round, Adriatic Golf Club Cervia, Milano Marittima, Italy
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
8 p.m.
ESPNU — National Championship Series: TBD, Semifinal, Omaha, Neb.
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — PLL: California vs. Denver, Eagan, Minn.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
6 p.m.
ESPN — UFC 303 Early Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas
8 p.m.
ESPN — UFC 303 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
MLBN — Colorado at Chicago White Sox
4 p.m.
FS1 — Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee
7 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Texas at Baltimore OR L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Seattle OR Detroit at L.A. Angels
NHL HOCKEY
11:30 a.m.
NHLN — 2024 NHL Draft: Rounds 2-7, Las Vegas
OLYMPIC TRIALS
3 p.m.
NBC — 2024 U.S. Summer Olympic Trials: Gymnastics, Minneapolis
6 p.m.
CNBC — 2024 U.S. Summer Paralympic Trials: Swimming, Minneapolis
8 p.m.
NBC — 2024 U.S. Summer Olympic Trials: Track and Field, Eugene, Ore.
RUGBY (MEN’S)
10 p.m.
FS2 — MLR Group Stage: Seattle at San Diego, Group A
4:10 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — NRL: Wests at Sydney
SOCCER (MEN’S)
Noon
FS1 — UEFA EURO 2024 Championships: Switzerland vs. Italy, Round of 16, Berlin
3 p.m.
FOX — UEFA EURO 2024 Championships: Germany vs. Denmark, Round of 16, Dortmund, Germany
8 p.m.
FS1 — Copa América 2024 Group Stage: Argentina vs. Peru, Group A, Miami
FS2 — Copa América 2024 Group Stage: Canada vs. Chile, Group A, Orlando, Fla.
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.
ESPN — NWSL: Bay at Louisville
7:30 p.m.
ION — NWSL: North Carolina at Washington
10 p.m.
ION — NWSL: Portland at Utah
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Eastbourne-ATP/WTA, Mallorca-ATP Finals
WNBA BASKETBALL
9 p.m.
NBATV — Dallas at Seattle
X GAMES
1 p.m.
ABC — X Games Ventura 2024: From Ventura, Calif.
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — X Games Ventura 2024: From Ventura, Calif.
_____
Sunday, June 30
AUTO RACING
7:30 a.m.
TRUTV — FIM MotoGP: The Motul TT Assen, Assen, Netherlands
8:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula 1: The Qatar Airways Austrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria
Noon
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia
1 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia
2 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio (Taped)
3:30 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Ally 400, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.
4 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: The Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals – Round 1, Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio (Taped)
5 p.m.
FOX — NHRA: The Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals – Finals, Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio (Taped)
2 a.m. (Monday)
CNBC — Pro Motocross Championship: The Southwick National, Southwick, Mass. (Taped)
CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Hamilton at Ottawa
FISHING
7:30 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2024 TNT Fireworks Bassmaster Elite at Smith Lake, Cullman, Ala.
GOLF
6:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Italian Open, Final Round, Adriatic Golf Club Cervia, Milano Marittima, Italy
12:30 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Third Round, Newport Country Club, Newport, R.I.
1 p.m.
CBS — LPGA Tour: The Dow Championship, Final Round, Midland Country Club, Midland, Mich.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Final Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Final Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit
3:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Final Round, Newport Country Club, Newport, R.I.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
8 p.m.
ESPNU — National Championship Series: TBD, Championship, Omaha, Neb.
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
1 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
2 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at Toronto OR San Diego at Boston
4:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Detroit at L.A. Angels (4:05 p.m.) OR Minnesota at Seattle (4:10 p.m.)
7 p.m.
ESPN — Texas at Baltimore
OLYMPIC TRIALS
7:30 p.m.
NBC — 2024 U.S. Summer Olympic Trials: Track and Field, Eugene, Ore.
8:30 p.m.
NBC — 2024 U.S. Summer Olympic Trials: Gymnastics, Minneapolis
RUGBY (MEN’S)
4:10 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: Wests at Sydney
SOCCER (MEN’S)
Noon
FOX — UEFA EURO 2024 Championships: England vs. Slovakia, Round of 16, Gelsenkirchen, Germany
3 p.m.
FOX — UEFA EURO 2024 Championships: Spain vs. Georgia, Round of 16, Cologne, Germany
8 p.m.
FOX — Copa América 2024 Group Stage: Mexico vs. Ecuador, Group B, Glendale, Ariz.
FS1 — Copa América 2024 Group Stage: Jamaica vs. Venezuela, Group B, Austin, Texas
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — NWSL: Seattle at NJ/NY
TENNIS
6 a.m. (Monday)
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London
WNBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — Atlanta at New York
3 p.m.
ESPN — Indiana at Phoenix
X GAMES
1 p.m.
ABC — X Games Ventura 2024: From Ventura, Calif.
_____
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Ronin Sport.
