Sports on TV for June 29 – 30

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, June 29

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Essendon at Geelong

1 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — AFL: Carlton at Richmond

AUTO RACING

5:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Austrian Grand Prix Sprint, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria

8:30 a.m.

TRUTV — FIM MotoGP Sprint: The Motul TT Assen, Assen, Netherlands

9:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria

Noon

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice and Qualifying, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.

2 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.

5 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Tennessee Lottery 250, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.

BIG3 BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Week 3: Bivouac vs. 3-Headed Monsters, Power vs. Triplets, Ghost Ballers vs. Ball Hogs, Killer 3’s vs. Tri-State, Enemies vs. Aliens, Trilogy vs. 3’s Company, Baltimore

BOXING

10 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank Main Card: Teofimo Lopez vs. Steve Claggett (Super-Lightweights), Miami

CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Winnipeg at Calgary

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2024 TNT Fireworks Bassmaster Elite at Smith Lake, Cullman, Ala.

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Italian Open, Third Round, Adriatic Golf Club Cervia, Milano Marittima, Italy

Noon

NBC — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Third Round, Newport Country Club, Newport, R.I.

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Third Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Third Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Third Round, Newport Country Club, Newport, R.I.

5 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Dow Championship, Third Round, Midland Country Club, Midland, Mich.

6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Italian Open, Final Round, Adriatic Golf Club Cervia, Milano Marittima, Italy

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

8 p.m.

ESPNU — National Championship Series: TBD, Semifinal, Omaha, Neb.

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — PLL: California vs. Denver, Eagan, Minn.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

6 p.m.

ESPN — UFC 303 Early Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

8 p.m.

ESPN — UFC 303 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLBN — Colorado at Chicago White Sox

4 p.m.

FS1 — Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Texas at Baltimore OR L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Seattle OR Detroit at L.A. Angels

NHL HOCKEY

11:30 a.m.

NHLN — 2024 NHL Draft: Rounds 2-7, Las Vegas

OLYMPIC TRIALS

3 p.m.

NBC — 2024 U.S. Summer Olympic Trials: Gymnastics, Minneapolis

6 p.m.

CNBC — 2024 U.S. Summer Paralympic Trials: Swimming, Minneapolis

8 p.m.

NBC — 2024 U.S. Summer Olympic Trials: Track and Field, Eugene, Ore.

RUGBY (MEN’S)

10 p.m.

FS2 — MLR Group Stage: Seattle at San Diego, Group A

4:10 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — NRL: Wests at Sydney

SOCCER (MEN’S)

Noon

FS1 — UEFA EURO 2024 Championships: Switzerland vs. Italy, Round of 16, Berlin

3 p.m.

FOX — UEFA EURO 2024 Championships: Germany vs. Denmark, Round of 16, Dortmund, Germany

8 p.m.

FS1 — Copa América 2024 Group Stage: Argentina vs. Peru, Group A, Miami

FS2 — Copa América 2024 Group Stage: Canada vs. Chile, Group A, Orlando, Fla.

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

ESPN — NWSL: Bay at Louisville

7:30 p.m.

ION — NWSL: North Carolina at Washington

10 p.m.

ION — NWSL: Portland at Utah

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Eastbourne-ATP/WTA, Mallorca-ATP Finals

WNBA BASKETBALL

9 p.m.

NBATV — Dallas at Seattle

X GAMES

1 p.m.

ABC — X Games Ventura 2024: From Ventura, Calif.

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — X Games Ventura 2024: From Ventura, Calif.

Sunday, June 30

AUTO RACING

7:30 a.m.

TRUTV — FIM MotoGP: The Motul TT Assen, Assen, Netherlands

8:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: The Qatar Airways Austrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria

Noon

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia

1 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia

2 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio (Taped)

3:30 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Ally 400, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.

4 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals – Round 1, Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio (Taped)

5 p.m.

FOX — NHRA: The Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals – Finals, Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio (Taped)

2 a.m. (Monday)

CNBC — Pro Motocross Championship: The Southwick National, Southwick, Mass. (Taped)

CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Hamilton at Ottawa

FISHING

7:30 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2024 TNT Fireworks Bassmaster Elite at Smith Lake, Cullman, Ala.

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Italian Open, Final Round, Adriatic Golf Club Cervia, Milano Marittima, Italy

12:30 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Third Round, Newport Country Club, Newport, R.I.

1 p.m.

CBS — LPGA Tour: The Dow Championship, Final Round, Midland Country Club, Midland, Mich.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Final Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Final Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit

3:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Final Round, Newport Country Club, Newport, R.I.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

8 p.m.

ESPNU — National Championship Series: TBD, Championship, Omaha, Neb.

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

1 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

2 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at Toronto OR San Diego at Boston

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Detroit at L.A. Angels (4:05 p.m.) OR Minnesota at Seattle (4:10 p.m.)

7 p.m.

ESPN — Texas at Baltimore

OLYMPIC TRIALS

7:30 p.m.

NBC — 2024 U.S. Summer Olympic Trials: Track and Field, Eugene, Ore.

8:30 p.m.

NBC — 2024 U.S. Summer Olympic Trials: Gymnastics, Minneapolis

RUGBY (MEN’S)

4:10 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Wests at Sydney

SOCCER (MEN’S)

Noon

FOX — UEFA EURO 2024 Championships: England vs. Slovakia, Round of 16, Gelsenkirchen, Germany

3 p.m.

FOX — UEFA EURO 2024 Championships: Spain vs. Georgia, Round of 16, Cologne, Germany

8 p.m.

FOX — Copa América 2024 Group Stage: Mexico vs. Ecuador, Group B, Glendale, Ariz.

FS1 — Copa América 2024 Group Stage: Jamaica vs. Venezuela, Group B, Austin, Texas

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — NWSL: Seattle at NJ/NY

TENNIS

6 a.m. (Monday)

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London

WNBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Atlanta at New York

3 p.m.

ESPN — Indiana at Phoenix

X GAMES

1 p.m.

ABC — X Games Ventura 2024: From Ventura, Calif.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Ronin Sport.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.