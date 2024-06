Sports on TV for June 24 – 30

Adv22 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, June 24 COLLEGE BASEBALL 7 p.m. ESPN — College…

Listen now to WTOP News

Adv22

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, June 24

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — College World Series: TBD, Finals – Game 3, Omaha, Neb. (If Necessary)

OLYMPIC TRIALS

8 p.m.

NBC — 2024 U.S. Summer Olympic Trials: Track and Field – Finals, Eugene, Ore.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

FOX — UEFA EURO 2024 Group Stage: Croatia vs. Italy, Group B, Leipzig, Germany

FS1 — UEFA EURO 2024 Group Stage: Albania vs. Spain, Group B, Düsseldorf, Germany

6 p.m.

FS1 — Copa América 2024 Group Stage: Colombia vs. Paraguay, Group D, Houston

9 p.m.

FS1 — Copa América 2024 Group Stage: Brazil vs. Costa Rica, Group D, Inglewood, Calif.

_____

Tuesday, June 25

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

TBS — N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets

SOCCER (MEN’S)

Noon

FOX — UEFA EURO 2024 Group Stage: France vs. Poland, Group D, Berlin

FS1 — UEFA EURO 2024 Group Stage: Slovakia vs. Romania, Group D, Dortmund, Germany

3 p.m.

FOX — UEFA EURO 2024 Group Stage: Croatia vs. Italy, Group C, Cologne, Germany

FS1 — UEFA EURO 2024 Group Stage: Denmark vs. Serbia, Group C, Munich

6 p.m.

FS1 — Copa América 2024 Group Stage: Peru vs. Canada, Group A, Kansas City, Kan.

9 p.m.

FS1 — Copa América 2024 Group Stage: Brazil vs. Costa Rica, Group A, Inglewood, Calif.

_____

Wednesday, June 26

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

ABC — 2024 NBA Draft: First Round, New York

ESPN — 2024 NBA Draft: First Round, New York

SOCCER (MEN’S)

Noon

FOX — UEFA EURO 2024 Group Stage: Ukraine vs. Belgium, Group E, Frankfurt, Germany

FS1 — UEFA EURO 2024 Group Stage: Slovakia vs. Romania, Group E, Stuttgart, Germany

3 p.m.

FOX — UEFA EURO 2024 Group Stage: Georgia vs. Portugal, Group F, Hamburg, Germany

FS1 — UEFA EURO 2024 Group Stage: Czech Republic vs. Turkey, Group F, Gelsenkirchen, Germany

6 p.m.

FS1 — Copa América 2024 Group Stage: Ecuador vs. Jamaica, Group B, Las Vegas

9 p.m.

FS1 — Copa América 2024 Group Stage: Venezuela vs. Mexico, Group B, Inglewood, Calif.

_____

Thursday, June 27

AUTO RACING

6:25 a.m. (Friday)

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Italian Open, First Round, Adriatic Golf Club Cervia, Milano Marittima, Italy

10 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Dow Championship, First Round, Midland Country Club, Midland, Mich.

Noon

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, First Round, Newport Country Club, Newport, R.I.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit

HORSE RACING

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

8 p.m.

FS1 — Cleveland at Kansas City

NBA BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

ESPN — 2024 NBA Draft: Second Round, New York

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

ESPN — NHL Awards 2024

OLYMPIC TRIALS

6:30 p.m.

USA — 2024 U.S. Summer Olympic Trials: Gymnastics – Competition, Minneapolis

8 p.m.

NBC — 2024 U.S. Summer Olympic Trials: Track and Field – Finals, Eugene, Ore.

9 p.m.

USA — 2024 U.S. Summer Olympic Trials: Track and Field – Trials, Eugene, Ore.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

FOX — Copa América 2024 Group Stage: Panama vs. U.S., Group C, Atlanta

9 p.m.

FOX — Copa América 2024 Group Stage: Uruguay vs. Bolivia, Group C, East Rutherford, N.J.

_____

Friday, June 28

AUTO RACING

6:25 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria

10:25 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Qualifying, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria

8 p.m.

TBA — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: The Rackley Roofing 200, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.

5:55 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Austrian Grand Prix – Sprint Race, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Italian Open, Second Round, Adriatic Golf Club Cervia, Milano Marittima, Italy

10 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Dow Championship, Second Round, Midland Country Club, Midland, Mich.

Noon

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Second Round, Newport Country Club, Newport, R.I.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Second Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

10 p.m.

ESPN — PFL Main Card: Welterweights & Featherweights, Sioux Falls, S.D.

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

ESPN — 2024 NHL Draft: Round 1, Las Vegas

OLYMPIC TRIALS

8 p.m.

NBC — 2024 U.S. Summer Olympic Trials: Gymnastics – Competition, Minneapolis

USA — 2024 U.S. Summer Olympic Trials: Track and Field – Trials, Eugene, Ore.

10 p.m.

NBC — 2024 U.S. Summer Olympic Trials: Track and Field – Finals, Eugene, Ore.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

FOX — Copa América 2024 Group Stage: Colombia vs. Costa Rica, Group D, Glendale, Ariz.

9 p.m.

FOX — Copa América 2024 Group Stage: Paraguay vs. Brazil, Group D, Las Vegas

WNBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

ION — Atlanta at Connecticut

10 p.m.

ION — Los Angeles at Phoenix

X GAMES

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — X Games Ventura 2024: From Ventura, Calif.

_____

Saturday, June 29

AUTO RACING

5:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Austrian Grand Prix – Sprint Race, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria

9:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria

Noon

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.

2 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.

5 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Tennessee Lottery 250, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.

BIG3 BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Week 3: TBA, Baltimore

BOXING

10 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank: From Miami

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2024 TNT Fireworks Bassmaster Elite at Smith Lake, Cullman, Ala.

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Italian Open, Third Round, Adriatic Golf Club Cervia, Milano Marittima, Italy

Noon

NBC — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Third Round, Newport Country Club, Newport, R.I.

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Third Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Third Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Third Round, Newport Country Club, Newport, R.I.

5 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Dow Championship, Third Round, Midland Country Club, Midland, Mich.

6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Italian Open, Final Round, Adriatic Golf Club Cervia, Milano Marittima, Italy

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — PLL: California vs. Denver, Eagan, Minn.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

6 p.m.

ESPN — UFC 303 Early Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

8 p.m.

ESPN — UFC 303 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

MLB BASEBALL

4 p.m.

FS1 — Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Texas at Baltimore OR L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — 2024 NHL Draft: Rounds 2-7, Las Vegas

OLYMPIC TRIALS

3 p.m.

NBC — 2024 U.S. Summer Olympic Trials: Gymnastics – Competition, Minneapolis

6 p.m.

NBC — 2024 U.S. Summer Paralympic Trials: Swimming – Finals, Minneapolis

SOCCER (MEN’S)

Noon

FS1 — UEFA EURO 2024: TBD, Round of 16, Berlin

3 p.m.

FS1 — UEFA EURO 2024: TBD, Round of 16, Dortmund, Germany

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

ESPN — NWSL: Bay at Louisville

7:30 p.m.

ION — NWSL: North Carolina at Washington

X GAMES

1 p.m.

ABC — X Games Ventura 2024: From Ventura, Calif.

_____

Sunday, June 30

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: The Austrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria

2 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio

3:30 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Ally 400, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.

5 p.m.

FOX — NHRA: The Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Italian Open, Final Round, Adriatic Golf Club Cervia, Milano Marittima, Italy

Noon

NBC — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Third Round, Newport Country Club, Newport, R.I.

1 p.m.

CBS — LPGA Tour: The Dow Championship, Final Round, Midland Country Club, Midland, Mich.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Final Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Final Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Final Round, Newport Country Club, Newport, R.I.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — Texas at Baltimore

SOCCER (MEN’S)

Noon

FOX — UEFA EURO 2024: TBD, Round of 16, Gelsenkirchen, Germany

3 p.m.

FOX — UEFA EURO 2024: TBD, Round of 16, Cologne, Germany

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — NWSL: Seattle at NJ/NY

WNBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Atlanta at New York

3 p.m.

ESPN — Indiana at Phoenix

X GAMES

10 a.m.

ABC — X Games Ventura 2024: From Ventura, Calif.

_____

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.