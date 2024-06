Sports on TV for June 22 – 23

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Saturday, June 22 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 5:30 a.m. FS2 —…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, June 22

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: North Melbourne at Melbourne

AUTO RACING

6:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain

9:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain

12:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, N.H.

1 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Virginia Motorsports Park, North Dinwiddie, Va. (Taped)

3:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Sci Aps 200, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, N.H.

BIG3 BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Week 2: Enemies vs. Ghost Ballers, Trilogy vs. Tri-State, 3’s Company vs. Bivouac, Power vs. Killer 3’s, Triplets vs. 3-Headed Monsters, Ball Hogs vs. Aliens, Tampa, Fla.

CFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Edmonton at Toronto

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Men’s College World Series: Texas A&M vs. Tennessee, Finals – Game 1, Omaha, Neb.

ESPNU — Men’s College World Series: Texas A&M vs. Tennessee, Finals – Game 1, Omaha, Neb. (UmpCast)

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Opens: The 2024 St. Croix Bassmaster Open at Lake Eufaula presented by SEVIIN, Eufaula, Okla.

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The KLM Open, Third Round, The International Golf Club, Badhoevedorp, Netherlands

1 p.m.

CW — LIV Golf League: Second Round, The Grove, Nashville, Tenn.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Third Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Third Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dick’s Open, Second Round, En-Joie Golf Club, Endicott, N.Y.

NBC — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Third Round, Sahalee Country Club, Sammamish, Wash.

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Third Round, Sahalee Country Club, Sammamish, Wash.

6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The KLM Open, Final Round, The International Golf Club, Badhoevedorp, Netherlands

HORSE RACING

9 a.m.

NBC — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The Royal Ascot, Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire, England

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Noon

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

FS1 — N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs

4 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at Cleveland OR Kansas City at Texas

7 p.m

FOX — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees OR Milwaukee at San Diego

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers OR Washington at Colorado (9:10 p.m.)

OLYMPIC TRIALS

1 p.m.

NBC — 2024 U.S. Summer Olympic Trials: Diving, Knoxville, Tenn.

6:30 p.m.

USA — 2024 U.S. Summer Olympic Trials: Swimming, Indianapolis (Taped)

7 p.m.

NBC — 2024 U.S. Summer Olympic Trials: Diving, Knoxville, Tenn.

8 p.m.

NBC — 2024 U.S. Summer Olympic Trials: Swimming, Indianapolis

9 p.m.

USA — 2024 U.S. Summer Olympic Trials: Track and Field, Eugene, Ore.

RUGBY (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

FS2 — MLR: New England at NOLA

2 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — NRL: Canberra at Wests

SAILING

4:30 p.m.

CBSSN — SailGP: Event 12, New York

SOCCER (MEN’S)

Noon

FOX — UEFA EURO 2024 Group Stage: Turkey vs. Portugal, Group F, Dortmund, Germany

3 p.m.

FOX — UEFA EURO 2024 Group Stage: Belgium vs. Romania, Group E, Cologne, Germany

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — USL Championship: Oakland at Monterey Bay

FS1 — Copa América 2024 Group Stage: Ecuador vs. Venezuela, Group B, Santa Clara, Calif.

9 p.m.

FS1 — Copa América 2024 Group Stage: Mexico vs. Jamaica, Group B, Houston

10:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — USL Championship: Charleston at Phoenix

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

7:30 p.m.

ION — NWSL: San Diego at Houston

10 p.m.

ION — NWSL: Angel City at Bay

SOFTBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Alo vs. Team Mazon, Wichita, Kan.

3:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Nickles vs. Team Mazon, Wichita, Kan.

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA Semifinals

6 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Finals

WNBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

ESPN — Los Angeles at New York

8 p.m.

NBATV — Phoenix at Minnesota

_____

Sunday, June 23

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: The Aramco Spanish Grand Prix, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain

11 a.m.

USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Sahlen’s Six Hours Of The Glen, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

1 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Virginia Motorsports Park, North Dinwiddie, Va. (Taped)

2:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The USA TODAY 301, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, N.H.

5 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The PlayNHRA Virginia Nationals, Virginia Motorsports Park, North Dinwiddie, Va. (Taped)

6:30 p.m.

USA — NTT IndyCar Series: The Firestone Grand Prix Of Monterey, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Salinas, Calif.

CFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Hamilton at Saskatchewan

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m.

ABC — Men’s College World Series: Tennessee vs. Texas A&M, Finals – Game 2, Omaha, Neb.

ESPNU — Men’s College World Series: Tennessee vs. Texas A&M, Finals – Game 2, Omaha, Neb. (UmpCast)

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The KLM Open, Final Round, The International Golf Club, Badhoevedorp, Netherlands

1 p.m.

CW — LIV Golf League: Final Round, The Grove, Nashville, Tenn.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Final Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Final Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dick’s Open, Final Round, En-Joie Golf Club, Endicott, N.Y.

NBC — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Final Round, Sahalee Country Club, Sammamish, Wash.

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees OR Toronto at Cleveland

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Milwaukee at San Diego (4:10 p.m.) OR Minnesota at Oakland (4:05 p.m.)

7 p.m.

ESPN — N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs

OLYMPIC TRIALS

2 p.m.

NBC — 2024 U.S. Summer Olympic Trials: Diving, Knoxville, Tenn.

7 p.m.

NBC — 2024 U.S. Summer Olympic Trials: Diving, Knoxville, Tenn.

8 p.m.

NBC — 2024 U.S. Summer Olympic Trials: Swimming, Indianapolis

8:30 p.m.

NBC — 2024 U.S. Summer Olympic Trials: Track and Field, Eugene, Ore.

SAILING

4:30 p.m.

CBSSN — SailGP: Event 12, New York

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

FOX — UEFA EURO 2024 Group Stage: Switzerland vs. Germany, Group A, Frankfurt, Germany

FS1 — UEFA EURO 2024 Group Stage: Scotland vs. Hungary, Group A, Stuttgart, Germany

6 p.m.

FOX — Copa América 2024 Group Stage: U.S. vs. Bolivia, Group C, Arlington, Texas

7 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: HFX Wanderers FC at Vancouver FC

9 p.m.

FOX — Copa América 2024 Group Stage: Uruguay vs. Panama, Group C, Miami

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

1:30 p.m.

ESPN — NWSL: Washington at NJ/NY

SOFTBALL

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Nickles vs. Team Alo, Wichita, Kan.

6:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Mazon vs. Team Alo, Wichita, Kan.

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Finals

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Eastbourne-ATP/WTA, Mallorca-ATP, Bad Homburg-WTA Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

ESPN — Indiana at Chicago

_____

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Ronin Sport.

