Sports on TV for June 17 – 23

Adv15
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, June 17
COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 p.m.
ESPN — Men’s College World Series: TBD, Game 7, Omaha, Neb.
7 p.m.
ESPN — Men’s College World Series: TBD, Game 8, Omaha, Neb.
MLB BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Cincinnati at Pittsburgh
NBA BASKETBALL
8:30 p.m.
ABC — NBA Finals: Dallas at Boston, Game 5 (If Necessary)
OLYMPIC TRIALS
8 p.m.
NBC — 2024 U.S. Summer Olympic Trials: Swimming – Finals, Indianapolis
9:15 p.m.
NBC — 2024 U.S. Summer Olympic Trials: Diving – Finals, Indianapolis
SOCCER (MEN’S)
Noon
FS1 — UEFA EURO Group Stage: Belgium vs. Slovakia, Group E, Frankfurt, Germany
3 p.m.
FOX — UEFA EURO Group Stage: Austria vs. France, Group D, Düsseldorf, Germany
SOFTBALL
6 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Wichita, Kan.
8:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Wichita, Kan.
_____
Tuesday, June 18
COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 p.m.
ESPN — Men’s College World Series: TBD, Game 9, Omaha, Neb.
7 p.m.
ESPN — Men’s College World Series: TBD, Game 10, Omaha, Neb.
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
TBS — Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
ABC — Stanley Cup Final: Edmonton at Florida, Game 5 (If Necessary)
OLYMPIC TRIALS
6 p.m.
USA — 2024 U.S. Summer Olympic Trials: Diving – Finals, Knoxville, Tenn. (Taped)
7:15 p.m.
USA — 2024 U.S. Summer Olympic Trials: Diving – Finals, Knoxville, Tenn.
8 p.m.
NBC — 2024 U.S. Summer Olympic Trials: Swimming – Finals, Indianapolis
9:30 p.m.
NBC — 2024 U.S. Summer Olympic Trials: Diving – Finals, Indianapolis
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
FOX — UEFA EURO Group Stage: Portugal vs. Czech Republic, Group F, Leipzig, Germany
_____
Wednesday, June 19
COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 p.m.
ESPN — Men’s College World Series: TBD, Game 11, Omaha, Neb.
7 p.m.
ESPN — Men’s College World Series: TBD, Game 12, Omaha, Neb.
OLYMPIC TRIALS
8 p.m.
NBC — 2024 U.S. Summer Olympic Trials: Swimming – Finals, Indianapolis
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
FS1 — UEFA EURO Group Stage: Croatia vs. Albania, Group B, Hamburg, Germany
Noon
FS1 — UEFA EURO Group Stage: Germany vs. Hungary, Group A, Stuttgart, Germany
3 p.m.
FOX — UEFA EURO Group Stage: Scotland vs. Switzerland, Group A, Cologne, Germany
7 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Philadelphia at Cincinnati
SOFTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Wichita, Kan.
9:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Wichita, Kan.
_____
Thursday, June 20
COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 p.m.
ESPN — Men’s College World Series: TBD, Game 13, Omaha, Neb. (If Necessary)
7 p.m.
ESPN — Men’s College World Series: TBD, Game 14, Omaha, Neb. (If Necessary)
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The KLM Open, First Round, The International Golf Club, Badhoevedorp, Netherlands
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, First Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.
6 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Second Round, Sahalee Country Club, Sammamish, Wash.
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m
FOX — San Francisco vs. St. Louis, Birmingham, Ala.
NBA BASKETBALL
8:30 p.m.
ABC — NBA Finals: Boston at Dallas, Game 6 (If Necessary)
OLYMPIC TRIALS
8 p.m.
NBC — 2024 U.S. Summer Olympic Trials: Swimming – Finals, Indianapolis
9:15 p.m.
NBC — 2024 U.S. Summer Olympic Trials: Swimming – Finals, Indianapolis
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
FS1 — UEFA EURO Group Stage: Slovenia vs. Serbia, Group C, Munich
Noon
FS1 — UEFA EURO Group Stage: Denmark vs. England, Group C, Frankfurt, Germany
3 p.m.
FOX — UEFA EURO Group Stage: Spain vs. Italy, Group B, Gelsenkirchen, Germany
8 p.m.
FS1 — Copa América Group Stage: Argentina vs. Canada, Group A, Atlanta
_____
Friday, June 21
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
2:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — AFL: Sydney at Greater Western Sydney
AUTO RACING
7:25 a.m.
ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain
10:55 a.m.
ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain
4 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, N.H.
6:25 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The KLM Open, Second Round, The International Golf Club, Badhoevedorp, Netherlands
Noon
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dick’s Open, First Round, En-Joie Golf Club, Endicott, N.Y.
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Second Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.
6 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Second Round, Sahalee Country Club, Sammamish, Wash.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
8 p.m.
ION — PFL Main Card: Light Heavyweights & Lightweights Main Card, Salt Lake City
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
ABC — Stanley Cup Final: Florida at Edmonton, Game 6 (If Necessary)
OLYMPIC TRIALS
6:30 p.m.
USA — 2024 U.S. Summer Olympic Trials: Track and Field – Finals, Eugene, Ore.
8 p.m.
NBC — 2024 U.S. Summer Olympic Trials: Track and Field – Finals, Eugene, Ore.
9 p.m.
NBC — 2024 U.S. Summer Olympic Trials: Track and Field – Finals, Eugene, Ore.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
Noon
FS1 — UEFA EURO Group Stage: Poland vs. Austria, Group D, Berlin
3 p.m.
FOX — UEFA EURO Group Stage: Netherlands vs. France, Group D, Leipzig, Germany
8 p.m.
FS1 — Copa América Group Stage: Peru vs. Chile, Group A, Arlington, Texas
WNBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
ION — Indiana at Atlanta
10 p.m.
ION — Connecticut at Las Vegas
_____
Saturday, June 22
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
2:30 a.m.
FS1 — AFL: Sydney at Greater Western Sydney
AUTO RACING
6:25 a.m.
ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain
9:55 a.m.
ESPNU — Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain
12:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, N.H.
1 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Virginia Motorsports Park, North Dinwiddie, Va. (Taped)
3:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Sci Aps 200, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, N.H.
BIG3 BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Week 2: TBD, Tampa, Fla.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Men’s College World Series: TBD, Finals – Game 1, Omaha, Neb.
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Opens: The 2024 St. Croix Bassmaster Open at Lake Eufaula presented by SEVIIN, Eufaula, Okla.
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The KLM Open, Third Round, The International Golf Club, Badhoevedorp, Netherlands
1 p.m.
CW — LIV Golf League: Second Round, The Grove, Nashville, Tenn.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Third Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Third Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dick’s Open, Second Round, En-Joie Golf Club, Endicott, N.Y.
NBC — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Third Round, Sahalee Country Club, Sammamish, Wash.
6 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Third Round, Sahalee Country Club, Sammamish, Wash.
6:30 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The KLM Open, Final Round, The International Golf Club, Badhoevedorp, Netherlands
HORSE RACING
9 a.m.
NBC — The Royal Ascot
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Noon
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
FS1 — N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs
7 p.m
FOX — Regional Coverage: TBA
SOCCER (MEN’S)
Noon
FOX — UEFA EURO Group Stage: Turkey vs. Portugal, Group F, Dortmund, Germany
3 p.m.
FOX — UEFA EURO Group Stage: Belgium vs. Romania, Group E, Cologne, Germany
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — USL Championship: Oakland at Monterey Bay
FS1 — Copa América Group Stage: Ecuador vs. Venezuela, Group B, Santa Clara, Calif.
9 p.m.
FS1 — Copa América Group Stage: Mexico vs. Jamaica, Group B, Houston
10:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — USL Championship: Charleston at Phoenix
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 p.m.
ION — NWSL: San Diego at Houston
10 p.m.
ION — NWSL: Angel City at Bay
SOFTBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Wichita, Kan.
3:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Wichita, Kan.
WNBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
ESPN — Los Angeles at New York
_____
Sunday, June 23
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.
ESPNU — Formula 1: The Spanish Grand Prix, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain
11 a.m.
USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Sahlen’s Six Hours Of The Glen, Watkins Glen, N.Y.
1 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Virginia Motorsports Park, North Dinwiddie, Va. (Taped)
2:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The USA TODAY 301, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, N.H.
5 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: The PlayNHRA Virginia Nationals, Virginia Motorsports Park, North Dinwiddie, Va. (Taped)
6:30 p.m.
USA — NTT IndyCar Series: The Firestone Grand Prix Of Monterey, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Salinas, Calif.
GOLF
6:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The KLM Open, Final Round, The International Golf Club, Badhoevedorp, Netherlands
1 p.m.
CW — LIV Golf League: Final Round, The Grove, Nashville, Tenn.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Final Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Final Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dick’s Open, Final Round, En-Joie Golf Club, Endicott, N.Y.
NBC — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Final Round, Sahalee Country Club, Sammamish, Wash.
6 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Third Round, Sahalee Country Club, Sammamish, Wash.
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
FOX — UEFA EURO Group Stage: Switzerland vs. Germany, Group A, Frankfurt, Germany
FS1 — UEFA EURO Group Stage: Scotland vs. Hungary, Group A, Stuttgart, Germany
6 p.m.
FOX — Copa América Group Stage: U.S. vs. Bolivia, Group C, Arlington, Texas
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
12:30 p.m.
ESPN — NWSL: Washington at NJ/NY
SOFTBALL
4 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Wichita, Kan.
6:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Wichita, Kan.
_____
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Ronin Sport.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.