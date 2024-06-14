Sports on TV for June 17 – 23

Adv15 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, June 17 COLLEGE BASEBALL 2 p.m. ESPN — Men’s…

Listen now to WTOP News

Adv15

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, June 17

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN — Men’s College World Series: TBD, Game 7, Omaha, Neb.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Men’s College World Series: TBD, Game 8, Omaha, Neb.

MLB BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Cincinnati at Pittsburgh

NBA BASKETBALL

8:30 p.m.

ABC — NBA Finals: Dallas at Boston, Game 5 (If Necessary)

OLYMPIC TRIALS

8 p.m.

NBC — 2024 U.S. Summer Olympic Trials: Swimming – Finals, Indianapolis

9:15 p.m.

NBC — 2024 U.S. Summer Olympic Trials: Diving – Finals, Indianapolis

SOCCER (MEN’S)

Noon

FS1 — UEFA EURO Group Stage: Belgium vs. Slovakia, Group E, Frankfurt, Germany

3 p.m.

FOX — UEFA EURO Group Stage: Austria vs. France, Group D, Düsseldorf, Germany

SOFTBALL

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Wichita, Kan.

8:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Wichita, Kan.

_____

Tuesday, June 18

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN — Men’s College World Series: TBD, Game 9, Omaha, Neb.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Men’s College World Series: TBD, Game 10, Omaha, Neb.

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

TBS — Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

ABC — Stanley Cup Final: Edmonton at Florida, Game 5 (If Necessary)

OLYMPIC TRIALS

6 p.m.

USA — 2024 U.S. Summer Olympic Trials: Diving – Finals, Knoxville, Tenn. (Taped)

7:15 p.m.

USA — 2024 U.S. Summer Olympic Trials: Diving – Finals, Knoxville, Tenn.

8 p.m.

NBC — 2024 U.S. Summer Olympic Trials: Swimming – Finals, Indianapolis

9:30 p.m.

NBC — 2024 U.S. Summer Olympic Trials: Diving – Finals, Indianapolis

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

FOX — UEFA EURO Group Stage: Portugal vs. Czech Republic, Group F, Leipzig, Germany

_____

Wednesday, June 19

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN — Men’s College World Series: TBD, Game 11, Omaha, Neb.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Men’s College World Series: TBD, Game 12, Omaha, Neb.

OLYMPIC TRIALS

8 p.m.

NBC — 2024 U.S. Summer Olympic Trials: Swimming – Finals, Indianapolis

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

FS1 — UEFA EURO Group Stage: Croatia vs. Albania, Group B, Hamburg, Germany

Noon

FS1 — UEFA EURO Group Stage: Germany vs. Hungary, Group A, Stuttgart, Germany

3 p.m.

FOX — UEFA EURO Group Stage: Scotland vs. Switzerland, Group A, Cologne, Germany

7 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Philadelphia at Cincinnati

SOFTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Wichita, Kan.

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Wichita, Kan.

_____

Thursday, June 20

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN — Men’s College World Series: TBD, Game 13, Omaha, Neb. (If Necessary)

7 p.m.

ESPN — Men’s College World Series: TBD, Game 14, Omaha, Neb. (If Necessary)

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The KLM Open, First Round, The International Golf Club, Badhoevedorp, Netherlands

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, First Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Second Round, Sahalee Country Club, Sammamish, Wash.

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m

FOX — San Francisco vs. St. Louis, Birmingham, Ala.

NBA BASKETBALL

8:30 p.m.

ABC — NBA Finals: Boston at Dallas, Game 6 (If Necessary)

OLYMPIC TRIALS

8 p.m.

NBC — 2024 U.S. Summer Olympic Trials: Swimming – Finals, Indianapolis

9:15 p.m.

NBC — 2024 U.S. Summer Olympic Trials: Swimming – Finals, Indianapolis

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

FS1 — UEFA EURO Group Stage: Slovenia vs. Serbia, Group C, Munich

Noon

FS1 — UEFA EURO Group Stage: Denmark vs. England, Group C, Frankfurt, Germany

3 p.m.

FOX — UEFA EURO Group Stage: Spain vs. Italy, Group B, Gelsenkirchen, Germany

8 p.m.

FS1 — Copa América Group Stage: Argentina vs. Canada, Group A, Atlanta

_____

Friday, June 21

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — AFL: Sydney at Greater Western Sydney

AUTO RACING

7:25 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain

10:55 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain

4 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, N.H.

6:25 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The KLM Open, Second Round, The International Golf Club, Badhoevedorp, Netherlands

Noon

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dick’s Open, First Round, En-Joie Golf Club, Endicott, N.Y.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Second Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Second Round, Sahalee Country Club, Sammamish, Wash.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

8 p.m.

ION — PFL Main Card: Light Heavyweights & Lightweights Main Card, Salt Lake City

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

ABC — Stanley Cup Final: Florida at Edmonton, Game 6 (If Necessary)

OLYMPIC TRIALS

6:30 p.m.

USA — 2024 U.S. Summer Olympic Trials: Track and Field – Finals, Eugene, Ore.

8 p.m.

NBC — 2024 U.S. Summer Olympic Trials: Track and Field – Finals, Eugene, Ore.

9 p.m.

NBC — 2024 U.S. Summer Olympic Trials: Track and Field – Finals, Eugene, Ore.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

Noon

FS1 — UEFA EURO Group Stage: Poland vs. Austria, Group D, Berlin

3 p.m.

FOX — UEFA EURO Group Stage: Netherlands vs. France, Group D, Leipzig, Germany

8 p.m.

FS1 — Copa América Group Stage: Peru vs. Chile, Group A, Arlington, Texas

WNBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

ION — Indiana at Atlanta

10 p.m.

ION — Connecticut at Las Vegas

_____

Saturday, June 22

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

2:30 a.m.

FS1 — AFL: Sydney at Greater Western Sydney

AUTO RACING

6:25 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain

9:55 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain

12:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, N.H.

1 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Virginia Motorsports Park, North Dinwiddie, Va. (Taped)

3:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Sci Aps 200, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, N.H.

BIG3 BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Week 2: TBD, Tampa, Fla.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Men’s College World Series: TBD, Finals – Game 1, Omaha, Neb.

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Opens: The 2024 St. Croix Bassmaster Open at Lake Eufaula presented by SEVIIN, Eufaula, Okla.

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The KLM Open, Third Round, The International Golf Club, Badhoevedorp, Netherlands

1 p.m.

CW — LIV Golf League: Second Round, The Grove, Nashville, Tenn.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Third Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Third Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dick’s Open, Second Round, En-Joie Golf Club, Endicott, N.Y.

NBC — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Third Round, Sahalee Country Club, Sammamish, Wash.

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Third Round, Sahalee Country Club, Sammamish, Wash.

6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The KLM Open, Final Round, The International Golf Club, Badhoevedorp, Netherlands

HORSE RACING

9 a.m.

NBC — The Royal Ascot

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Noon

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

FS1 — N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs

7 p.m

FOX — Regional Coverage: TBA

SOCCER (MEN’S)

Noon

FOX — UEFA EURO Group Stage: Turkey vs. Portugal, Group F, Dortmund, Germany

3 p.m.

FOX — UEFA EURO Group Stage: Belgium vs. Romania, Group E, Cologne, Germany

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — USL Championship: Oakland at Monterey Bay

FS1 — Copa América Group Stage: Ecuador vs. Venezuela, Group B, Santa Clara, Calif.

9 p.m.

FS1 — Copa América Group Stage: Mexico vs. Jamaica, Group B, Houston

10:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — USL Championship: Charleston at Phoenix

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 p.m.

ION — NWSL: San Diego at Houston

10 p.m.

ION — NWSL: Angel City at Bay

SOFTBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Wichita, Kan.

3:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Wichita, Kan.

WNBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

ESPN — Los Angeles at New York

_____

Sunday, June 23

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: The Spanish Grand Prix, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain

11 a.m.

USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Sahlen’s Six Hours Of The Glen, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

1 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Virginia Motorsports Park, North Dinwiddie, Va. (Taped)

2:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The USA TODAY 301, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, N.H.

5 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The PlayNHRA Virginia Nationals, Virginia Motorsports Park, North Dinwiddie, Va. (Taped)

6:30 p.m.

USA — NTT IndyCar Series: The Firestone Grand Prix Of Monterey, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Salinas, Calif.

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The KLM Open, Final Round, The International Golf Club, Badhoevedorp, Netherlands

1 p.m.

CW — LIV Golf League: Final Round, The Grove, Nashville, Tenn.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Final Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Final Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dick’s Open, Final Round, En-Joie Golf Club, Endicott, N.Y.

NBC — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Final Round, Sahalee Country Club, Sammamish, Wash.

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Third Round, Sahalee Country Club, Sammamish, Wash.

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

FOX — UEFA EURO Group Stage: Switzerland vs. Germany, Group A, Frankfurt, Germany

FS1 — UEFA EURO Group Stage: Scotland vs. Hungary, Group A, Stuttgart, Germany

6 p.m.

FOX — Copa América Group Stage: U.S. vs. Bolivia, Group C, Arlington, Texas

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

12:30 p.m.

ESPN — NWSL: Washington at NJ/NY

SOFTBALL

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Wichita, Kan.

6:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Wichita, Kan.

_____

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Ronin Sport.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.