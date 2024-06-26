Sports on TV for July 1 – 7

Adv29
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, July 1
SOCCER (MEN’S)
Noon
FS1 — UEFA EURO 2024 Championships: TBD, Round of 16, Düsseldorf, Germany
3 p.m.
FOX — UEFA EURO 2024 Championships: TBD, Round of 16, Leipzig, Germany 9 p.m.
FS1 — Copa América 2024 Group Stage: U.S. vs. Uruguay, Group C, Kansas City, Mo.
TENNIS
6 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London
11 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London
6 a.m. (Tuesday)
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London
_____
Tuesday, July 2
MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.
TBS — Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs
SOCCER (MEN’S)
Noon
FS1 — UEFA EURO 2024 Championships: TBD, Round of 16, Munich
3 p.m.
FOX — UEFA EURO 2024 Championships: TBD, Round of 16, Frankfurt, Germany
9 p.m.
FS1 — Copa América 2024 Group Stage: Brazil vs. Colombia, Group D, Santa Clara, Calif.
TENNIS
6 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London
11 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London
6 a.m. (Wednesday)
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London
WNBA BASKETBALL
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Indiana at Las Vegas
_____
Wednesday, July 3
GOLF
6:30 a.m. (Thursday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, First Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — 2024 All-Star Selection Show
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Atlanta at New England
TENNIS
6 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London
11 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London
6 a.m. (Thursday)
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London
_____
Thursday, July 4
EATING COMPETITION
Noon
ESPN2 — 2024 Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest: From New York
GOLF
6:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, First Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, First Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.
6:30 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Second Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 p.m.
FOX — Copa América 2024: TBD, Quarterfinal, Houston
TENNIS
6 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London
11 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London
6 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London
_____
Friday, July 5
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
5:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — AFL: Carlton at Greater Western Sydney
AUTO RACING
6:25 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom
GOLF
6:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Second Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Second Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
Noon
FOX — UEFA EURO 2024 Championships: TBD, Quarterfinal, Stuttgart, Germany
3 p.m.
FOX — UEFA EURO 2024 Championships: TBD, Quarterfinal, Hamburg, Germany
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — USL Championship: Birmingham at Charleston
9 p.m.
FS1 — Copa América 2024: TBD, Quarterfinal, Arlington, Texas
11 p.m.
FS1 — Liga MX: Atlas at Juárez
TENNIS
6 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London
11 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London
WNBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
ION — Atlanta at Dallas
10 p.m.
ION — Las Vegas at Los Angeles
_____
Saturday, July 6
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
5:30 a.m.
FS1 — AFL: Carlton at Greater Western Sydney
AUTO RACING
6:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom
9:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom
10 a.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice and Qualifying, Chicago Street Race, Chicago
12:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, Chicago Street Race, Chicago
4:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Loop 110, Chicago Street Race, Chicago
BOXING
9 p.m.
ESPN — Top Rank Main Card: Shakur Stevenson vs. Artmen Harutyunyan (Lightweights), Newark, N.J.
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Third Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Third Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — PLL: Philadelphia at Boston
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
FS1 — Boston at N.Y. Yankees
7 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: TBA
SOCCER (MEN’S)
Noon
FOX — UEFA EURO 2024 Championships: TBD, Quarterfinal, Düsseldorf, Germany
3 p.m.
FOX — UEFA EURO 2024 Championships: TBD, Quarterfinal, Berlin
6 p.m.
FS1 — Copa América 2024: TBD, Quarterfinal, Glendale, Ariz.
9 p.m.
FS1 — Copa América 2024: TBD, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
ESPN — NWSL: Houston at Chicago
7:30 p.m.
ION — NWSL: Orlando at Kansas City
10 p.m.
ION — NWSL: NJ/NY at Angel City
TENNIS
7 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London
WNBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
ESPN — WNBA All-Star Team Selection Special (Taped)
_____
Sunday, July 7
AUTO RACING
7:30 a.m.
TRUTV — FIM MotoGP: The German Grand Prix, Hohenstein-Ernstthal, Germany
9:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula 1: The British Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom
ESPN2 — Formula 1: The British Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom (Kids)
4:30 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Grant Park 165, Chicago Street Race, Chicago
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Final Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Final Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
5 p.m.
ESPN — 2024 All-Star Selection Show
7 p.m.
ESPN — Boston at N.Y. Yankees
NBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
ESPN — Summer League: TBA
TENNIS
7 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, London
WNBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
ESPN — Dallas at Las Vegas
_____
