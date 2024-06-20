Sports on TV for Friday, June 21

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, June 21
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
5:35 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Geelong at Carlton
11:30 p.m.
FS2 — AFL: Brisbane at Port Adelaide
2:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — AFL: Sydney at Greater Western Sydney
5:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL: North Melbourne at Melbourne
AUTO RACING
7:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain
10:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain
4 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, N.H.
6 p.m.
FS2 — ARCA Menards Series: The Zinsser SmartCoat 150, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio
6:25 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The KLM Open, Second Round, The International Golf Club, Badhoevedorp, Netherlands
Noon
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dick’s Open, First Round, En-Joie Golf Club, Endicott, N.Y.
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Second Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.
6 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Second Round, Sahalee Country Club, Sammamish, Wash.
HORSE RACING
2 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
8 p.m.
ESPN — PFL Main Card: Light Heavyweights & Lightweights, Salt Lake City
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
MLBN — N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs
6:40 p.m.
APPLETV+ — Arizona at Philadelphia
7:05 p.m.
APPLETV+ — Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers OR Minnesota at Oakland (9:40 p.m.)
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
ABC — Stanley Cup Final: Florida at Edmonton, Game 6
OLYMPIC TRIALS
5:30 p.m.
USA — 2024 U.S. Summer Olympic Trials: Swimming, Indianapolis (Taped)
6:30 p.m.
USA — 2024 U.S. Summer Olympic Trials: Track and Field, Eugene, Ore.
8 p.m.
NBC — 2024 U.S. Summer Olympic Trials: Swimming, Indianapolis
9 p.m.
NBC — 2024 U.S. Summer Olympic Trials: Track and Field, Eugene, Ore.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
Noon
FS1 — UEFA EURO 2024 Group Stage: Poland vs. Austria, Group D, Berlin
3 p.m.
FOX — UEFA EURO 2024 Group Stage: Netherlands vs. France, Group D, Leipzig, Germany
8 p.m.
FS1 — Copa América 2024 Group Stage: Peru vs. Chile, Group A, Arlington, Texas
9 p.m.
FS2 — CPL: Atletico Ottawa at Cavalry FC
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Quarterfinals
6 a.m.
TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Quarterfinals
6 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA Semifinals
WNBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
ION — Indiana at Atlanta
10 p.m.
ION — Connecticut at Las Vegas
