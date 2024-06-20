Sports on TV for Friday, June 21

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, June 21 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 5:35 a.m. FS2 —…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, June 21

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:35 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Geelong at Carlton

11:30 p.m.

FS2 — AFL: Brisbane at Port Adelaide

2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — AFL: Sydney at Greater Western Sydney

5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: North Melbourne at Melbourne

AUTO RACING

7:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain

10:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain

4 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, N.H.

6 p.m.

FS2 — ARCA Menards Series: The Zinsser SmartCoat 150, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio

6:25 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The KLM Open, Second Round, The International Golf Club, Badhoevedorp, Netherlands

Noon

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dick’s Open, First Round, En-Joie Golf Club, Endicott, N.Y.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Second Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Second Round, Sahalee Country Club, Sammamish, Wash.

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

8 p.m.

ESPN — PFL Main Card: Light Heavyweights & Lightweights, Salt Lake City

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLBN — N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs

6:40 p.m.

APPLETV+ — Arizona at Philadelphia

7:05 p.m.

APPLETV+ — Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers OR Minnesota at Oakland (9:40 p.m.)

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

ABC — Stanley Cup Final: Florida at Edmonton, Game 6

OLYMPIC TRIALS

5:30 p.m.

USA — 2024 U.S. Summer Olympic Trials: Swimming, Indianapolis (Taped)

6:30 p.m.

USA — 2024 U.S. Summer Olympic Trials: Track and Field, Eugene, Ore.

8 p.m.

NBC — 2024 U.S. Summer Olympic Trials: Swimming, Indianapolis

9 p.m.

NBC — 2024 U.S. Summer Olympic Trials: Track and Field, Eugene, Ore.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

Noon

FS1 — UEFA EURO 2024 Group Stage: Poland vs. Austria, Group D, Berlin

3 p.m.

FOX — UEFA EURO 2024 Group Stage: Netherlands vs. France, Group D, Leipzig, Germany

8 p.m.

FS1 — Copa América 2024 Group Stage: Peru vs. Chile, Group A, Arlington, Texas

9 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: Atletico Ottawa at Cavalry FC

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Quarterfinals

6 a.m.

TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Quarterfinals

6 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA Semifinals

WNBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

ION — Indiana at Atlanta

10 p.m.

ION — Connecticut at Las Vegas

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Ronin Sport.

