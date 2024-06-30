MLB Sunday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE N.Y Yankees -126 at TORONTO +108 at KANSAS CITY -134 Cleveland +116…

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE N.Y Yankees -126 at TORONTO +108 at KANSAS CITY -134 Cleveland +116 Detroit -124 at LA ANGELS +106 Minnesota -118 at SEATTLE +100 at BALTIMORE -166 Texas +140

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at ATLANTA -178 Pittsburgh +150 at PHILADELPHIA -255 Miami +210 at MILWAUKEE -172 Chicago Cubs +144 Cincinnati -116 at ST. LOUIS -102 LA Dodgers -132 at SAN FRANCISCO +112

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE San Diego -118 at BOSTON +100 at TAMPA BAY -178 Washington +150 at N.Y METS -162 Houston +136 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -184 Colorado +154 at ARIZONA -196 Oakland +164

