MLB Sunday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE N.Y Yankees -126 at TORONTO +108 at KANSAS CITY -134 Cleveland +116…
MLB
Sunday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|N.Y Yankees
|-126
|at TORONTO
|+108
|at KANSAS CITY
|-134
|Cleveland
|+116
|Detroit
|-124
|at LA ANGELS
|+106
|Minnesota
|-118
|at SEATTLE
|+100
|at BALTIMORE
|-166
|Texas
|+140
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at ATLANTA
|-178
|Pittsburgh
|+150
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-255
|Miami
|+210
|at MILWAUKEE
|-172
|Chicago Cubs
|+144
|Cincinnati
|-116
|at ST. LOUIS
|-102
|LA Dodgers
|-132
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|+112
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|San Diego
|-118
|at BOSTON
|+100
|at TAMPA BAY
|-178
|Washington
|+150
|at N.Y METS
|-162
|Houston
|+136
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-184
|Colorado
|+154
|at ARIZONA
|-196
|Oakland
|+164
For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook, https://sports.betmgm.com/en/sports
Copyright
© 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.