Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

June 30, 2024, 12:10 AM

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
N.Y Yankees -126 at TORONTO +108
at KANSAS CITY -134 Cleveland +116
Detroit -124 at LA ANGELS +106
Minnesota -118 at SEATTLE +100
at BALTIMORE -166 Texas +140

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at ATLANTA -178 Pittsburgh +150
at PHILADELPHIA -255 Miami +210
at MILWAUKEE -172 Chicago Cubs +144
Cincinnati -116 at ST. LOUIS -102
LA Dodgers -132 at SAN FRANCISCO +112

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
San Diego -118 at BOSTON +100
at TAMPA BAY -178 Washington +150
at N.Y METS -162 Houston +136
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -184 Colorado +154
at ARIZONA -196 Oakland +164

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook, https://sports.betmgm.com/en/sports

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Sports
