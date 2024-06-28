MLB Friday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BALTIMORE -142 Texas +120 N.Y Yankees -124 at TORONTO +106 Cleveland…

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BALTIMORE -142 Texas +120 N.Y Yankees -124 at TORONTO +106 Cleveland -118 at KANSAS CITY +100 Detroit -116 at LA ANGELS -102 at SEATTLE -130 Minnesota +110

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PHILADELPHIA -245 Miami +200 at ATLANTA -184 Pittsburgh +154 at MILWAUKEE -136 Chicago Cubs +116 Cincinnati -122 at ST. LOUIS +104 LA Dodgers -110 at SAN FRANCISCO -106

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TAMPA BAY -156 Washington +132 Colorado -110 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -106 at BOSTON -158 San Diego +134 Houston -116 at N.Y METS -102 at ARIZONA -152 Oakland +128

