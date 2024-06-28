MLB Friday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BALTIMORE -142 Texas +120 N.Y Yankees -124 at TORONTO +106 Cleveland…
MLB
Friday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BALTIMORE
|-142
|Texas
|+120
|N.Y Yankees
|-124
|at TORONTO
|+106
|Cleveland
|-118
|at KANSAS CITY
|+100
|Detroit
|-116
|at LA ANGELS
|-102
|at SEATTLE
|-130
|Minnesota
|+110
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-245
|Miami
|+200
|at ATLANTA
|-184
|Pittsburgh
|+154
|at MILWAUKEE
|-136
|Chicago Cubs
|+116
|Cincinnati
|-122
|at ST. LOUIS
|+104
|LA Dodgers
|-110
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-106
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TAMPA BAY
|-156
|Washington
|+132
|Colorado
|-110
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-106
|at BOSTON
|-158
|San Diego
|+134
|Houston
|-116
|at N.Y METS
|-102
|at ARIZONA
|-152
|Oakland
|+128
