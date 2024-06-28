Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

June 28, 2024, 12:11 AM

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BALTIMORE -142 Texas +120
N.Y Yankees -124 at TORONTO +106
Cleveland -118 at KANSAS CITY +100
Detroit -116 at LA ANGELS -102
at SEATTLE -130 Minnesota +110

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PHILADELPHIA -245 Miami +200
at ATLANTA -184 Pittsburgh +154
at MILWAUKEE -136 Chicago Cubs +116
Cincinnati -122 at ST. LOUIS +104
LA Dodgers -110 at SAN FRANCISCO -106

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TAMPA BAY -156 Washington +132
Colorado -110 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -106
at BOSTON -158 San Diego +134
Houston -116 at N.Y METS -102
at ARIZONA -152 Oakland +128

