MLB Wednesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Seattle -110 at TAMPA BAY -106 Oakland -120 at LA ANGELS +102…

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Seattle -110 at TAMPA BAY -106 Oakland -120 at LA ANGELS +102 at BALTIMORE -178 Cleveland +150 at BOSTON -162 Toronto +136

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CINCINNATI -122 Pittsburgh +104 Atlanta -126 at ST. LOUIS +108 Washington -124 at SAN DIEGO +106 Atlanta -126 at ST. LOUIS +108 at SAN FRANCISCO OFF Chicago Cubs OFF

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Philadelphia -176 at DETROIT +148 Texas OFF at MILWAUKEE OFF at HOUSTON -260 Colorado +215 at KANSAS CITY -198 Miami +166 N.Y Yankees -142 at N.Y METS +120 LA Dodgers -196 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +164 Minnesota -124 at ARIZONA +106

