The Associated Press

June 26, 2024, 12:56 AM

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Seattle -110 at TAMPA BAY -106
Oakland -120 at LA ANGELS +102
at BALTIMORE -178 Cleveland +150
at BOSTON -162 Toronto +136

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CINCINNATI -122 Pittsburgh +104
Atlanta -126 at ST. LOUIS +108
Washington -124 at SAN DIEGO +106
at SAN FRANCISCO OFF Chicago Cubs OFF

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Philadelphia -176 at DETROIT +148
Texas OFF at MILWAUKEE OFF
at HOUSTON -260 Colorado +215
at KANSAS CITY -198 Miami +166
N.Y Yankees -142 at N.Y METS +120
LA Dodgers -196 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +164
Minnesota -124 at ARIZONA +106

