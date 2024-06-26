MLB Wednesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Seattle -110 at TAMPA BAY -106 Oakland -120 at LA ANGELS +102…
MLB
Wednesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Seattle
|-110
|at TAMPA BAY
|-106
|Oakland
|-120
|at LA ANGELS
|+102
|at BALTIMORE
|-178
|Cleveland
|+150
|at BOSTON
|-162
|Toronto
|+136
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CINCINNATI
|-122
|Pittsburgh
|+104
|Atlanta
|-126
|at ST. LOUIS
|+108
|Washington
|-124
|at SAN DIEGO
|+106
|Atlanta
|-126
|at ST. LOUIS
|+108
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|OFF
|Chicago Cubs
|OFF
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Philadelphia
|-176
|at DETROIT
|+148
|Texas
|OFF
|at MILWAUKEE
|OFF
|at HOUSTON
|-260
|Colorado
|+215
|at KANSAS CITY
|-198
|Miami
|+166
|N.Y Yankees
|-142
|at N.Y METS
|+120
|LA Dodgers
|-196
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+164
|Minnesota
|-124
|at ARIZONA
|+106
