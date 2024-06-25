Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

June 25, 2024, 12:56 AM

MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BALTIMORE -144 Cleveland +122
Seattle -130 at TAMPA BAY +110
Toronto -116 at BOSTON -102
at LA ANGELS -122 Oakland +104

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Pittsburgh -120 at CINCINNATI +102
Atlanta -136 at ST. LOUIS +116
Washington -122 at SAN DIEGO +104
Chicago Cubs -118 at SAN FRANCISCO +100

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Philadelphia -126 at DETROIT +108
N.Y Yankees -154 at N.Y METS +130
LA Dodgers -240 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +198
at KANSAS CITY -200 Miami +168
at HOUSTON -245 Colorado +200
Texas -126 at MILWAUKEE +108
Minnesota -124 at ARIZONA +106

