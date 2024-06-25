MLB Tuesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BALTIMORE -144 Cleveland +122 Seattle -130 at TAMPA BAY +110 Toronto…
MLB
Tuesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BALTIMORE
|-144
|Cleveland
|+122
|Seattle
|-130
|at TAMPA BAY
|+110
|Toronto
|-116
|at BOSTON
|-102
|at LA ANGELS
|-122
|Oakland
|+104
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Pittsburgh
|-120
|at CINCINNATI
|+102
|Atlanta
|-136
|at ST. LOUIS
|+116
|Washington
|-122
|at SAN DIEGO
|+104
|Chicago Cubs
|-118
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|+100
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Philadelphia
|-126
|at DETROIT
|+108
|N.Y Yankees
|-154
|at N.Y METS
|+130
|LA Dodgers
|-240
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+198
|at KANSAS CITY
|-200
|Miami
|+168
|at HOUSTON
|-245
|Colorado
|+200
|Texas
|-126
|at MILWAUKEE
|+108
|Minnesota
|-124
|at ARIZONA
|+106
