MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BALTIMORE -144 Cleveland +122 Seattle -130 at TAMPA BAY +110 Toronto -116 at BOSTON -102 at LA ANGELS -122 Oakland +104

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Pittsburgh -120 at CINCINNATI +102 Atlanta -136 at ST. LOUIS +116 Washington -122 at SAN DIEGO +104 Chicago Cubs -118 at SAN FRANCISCO +100

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Philadelphia -126 at DETROIT +108 N.Y Yankees -154 at N.Y METS +130 LA Dodgers -240 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +198 at KANSAS CITY -200 Miami +168 at HOUSTON -245 Colorado +200 Texas -126 at MILWAUKEE +108 Minnesota -124 at ARIZONA +106

