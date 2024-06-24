MLB Monday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Cleveland -110 at BALTIMORE -106 Seattle -112 at TAMPA BAY -104 at…
MLB
Monday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Cleveland
|-110
|at BALTIMORE
|-106
|Seattle
|-112
|at TAMPA BAY
|-104
|at BOSTON
|-142
|Toronto
|+120
|at LA ANGELS
|-122
|Oakland
|+104
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Pittsburgh
|OFF
|at CINCINNATI
|OFF
|Atlanta
|-134
|at ST. LOUIS
|+114
|at SAN DIEGO
|-230
|Washington
|+190
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|OFF
|Chicago Cubs
|OFF
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Philadelphia
|-164
|at DETROIT
|+138
|at KANSAS CITY
|-240
|Miami
|+198
|LA Dodgers
|-146
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+124
|at MILWAUKEE
|-166
|Texas
|+140
National Hockey League (NHL)
Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at FLORIDA
|-113
|Edmonton
|-106
