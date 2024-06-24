Heat wave hits DC area: Record-breaking high temps this weekend | How to conserve energy and save on your electric bill | DC-area cooling centers list | Is it too hot to work outside? This app tells you
Live Radio
Home » Sports » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

June 24, 2024, 12:11 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Cleveland -110 at BALTIMORE -106
Seattle -112 at TAMPA BAY -104
at BOSTON -142 Toronto +120
at LA ANGELS -122 Oakland +104

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Pittsburgh OFF at CINCINNATI OFF
Atlanta -134 at ST. LOUIS +114
at SAN DIEGO -230 Washington +190
at SAN FRANCISCO OFF Chicago Cubs OFF

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Philadelphia -164 at DETROIT +138
at KANSAS CITY -240 Miami +198
LA Dodgers -146 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +124
at MILWAUKEE -166 Texas +140

National Hockey League (NHL)

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at FLORIDA -113 Edmonton -106

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook, https://sports.betmgm.com/en/sports

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up