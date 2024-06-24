MLB Monday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Cleveland -110 at BALTIMORE -106 Seattle -112 at TAMPA BAY -104 at…

Listen now to WTOP News

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Cleveland -110 at BALTIMORE -106 Seattle -112 at TAMPA BAY -104 at BOSTON -142 Toronto +120 at LA ANGELS -122 Oakland +104

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Pittsburgh OFF at CINCINNATI OFF Atlanta -134 at ST. LOUIS +114 at SAN DIEGO -230 Washington +190 at SAN FRANCISCO OFF Chicago Cubs OFF

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Philadelphia -164 at DETROIT +138 at KANSAS CITY -240 Miami +198 LA Dodgers -146 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +124 at MILWAUKEE -166 Texas +140

National Hockey League (NHL)

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at FLORIDA -113 Edmonton -106

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook, https://sports.betmgm.com/en/sports

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.