The Associated Press

June 23, 2024, 12:56 AM

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Toronto -112 at CLEVELAND -104
at DETROIT -184 Chicago White Sox +154
at HOUSTON -126 Baltimore +108
at TEXAS -146 Kansas City +124
Minnesota -178 at OAKLAND +150

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PHILADELPHIA -198 Arizona +166
San Francisco -120 at ST. LOUIS +102
Washington -116 at COLORADO -102
at SAN DIEGO -130 Milwaukee +110
N.Y Mets -112 at CHICAGO CUBS -104

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Atlanta -116 at N.Y YANKEES -102
at PITTSBURGH -154 Tampa Bay +130
Seattle -176 at MIAMI +148
at CINCINNATI -154 Boston +130

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook, https://sports.betmgm.com/en/sports

