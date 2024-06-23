MLB Sunday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Toronto -112 at CLEVELAND -104 at DETROIT -184 Chicago White Sox +154…

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Toronto -112 at CLEVELAND -104 at DETROIT -184 Chicago White Sox +154 at HOUSTON -126 Baltimore +108 at TEXAS -146 Kansas City +124 Minnesota -178 at OAKLAND +150

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PHILADELPHIA -198 Arizona +166 San Francisco -120 at ST. LOUIS +102 Washington -116 at COLORADO -102 at SAN DIEGO -130 Milwaukee +110 N.Y Mets -112 at CHICAGO CUBS -104

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Atlanta -116 at N.Y YANKEES -102 at PITTSBURGH -154 Tampa Bay +130 Seattle -176 at MIAMI +148 at CINCINNATI -154 Boston +130

