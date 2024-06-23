MLB Sunday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Toronto -112 at CLEVELAND -104 at DETROIT -184 Chicago White Sox +154…
MLB
Sunday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Toronto
|-112
|at CLEVELAND
|-104
|at DETROIT
|-184
|Chicago White Sox
|+154
|at HOUSTON
|-126
|Baltimore
|+108
|at TEXAS
|-146
|Kansas City
|+124
|Minnesota
|-178
|at OAKLAND
|+150
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-198
|Arizona
|+166
|San Francisco
|-120
|at ST. LOUIS
|+102
|Washington
|-116
|at COLORADO
|-102
|at SAN DIEGO
|-130
|Milwaukee
|+110
|N.Y Mets
|-112
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-104
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Atlanta
|-116
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-102
|at PITTSBURGH
|-154
|Tampa Bay
|+130
|Seattle
|-176
|at MIAMI
|+148
|at CINCINNATI
|-154
|Boston
|+130
