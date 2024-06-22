MLB Saturday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at DETROIT -162 Chicago White Sox +136 at TEXAS -126 Kansas City…

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at DETROIT -162 Chicago White Sox +136 at TEXAS -126 Kansas City +108 Minnesota -158 at OAKLAND +134 Baltimore -154 at HOUSTON +130 Toronto -124 at CLEVELAND +106

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE San Francisco -110 at ST. LOUIS -106 N.Y Mets -124 at CHICAGO CUBS +106 at PHILADELPHIA -245 Arizona +200 Milwaukee -120 at SAN DIEGO +102 Washington -120 at COLORADO +102

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Tampa Bay -116 at PITTSBURGH -102 Boston -120 at CINCINNATI +102 Seattle -190 at MIAMI +160 at N.Y YANKEES -146 Atlanta +124 at LA DODGERS -350 LA Angels +280

