Live Radio
Home » Sports » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

June 22, 2024, 12:11 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at DETROIT -162 Chicago White Sox +136
at TEXAS -126 Kansas City +108
Minnesota -158 at OAKLAND +134
Baltimore -154 at HOUSTON +130
Toronto -124 at CLEVELAND +106

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
San Francisco -110 at ST. LOUIS -106
N.Y Mets -124 at CHICAGO CUBS +106
at PHILADELPHIA -245 Arizona +200
Milwaukee -120 at SAN DIEGO +102
Washington -120 at COLORADO +102

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Tampa Bay -116 at PITTSBURGH -102
Boston -120 at CINCINNATI +102
Seattle -190 at MIAMI +160
at N.Y YANKEES -146 Atlanta +124
at LA DODGERS -350 LA Angels +280

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook, https://sports.betmgm.com/en/sports

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up