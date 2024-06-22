MLB Saturday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at DETROIT -162 Chicago White Sox +136 at TEXAS -126 Kansas City…
MLB
Saturday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at DETROIT
|-162
|Chicago White Sox
|+136
|at TEXAS
|-126
|Kansas City
|+108
|Minnesota
|-158
|at OAKLAND
|+134
|Baltimore
|-154
|at HOUSTON
|+130
|Toronto
|-124
|at CLEVELAND
|+106
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|San Francisco
|-110
|at ST. LOUIS
|-106
|N.Y Mets
|-124
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|+106
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-245
|Arizona
|+200
|Milwaukee
|-120
|at SAN DIEGO
|+102
|Washington
|-120
|at COLORADO
|+102
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Tampa Bay
|-116
|at PITTSBURGH
|-102
|Boston
|-120
|at CINCINNATI
|+102
|Seattle
|-190
|at MIAMI
|+160
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-146
|Atlanta
|+124
|at LA DODGERS
|-350
|LA Angels
|+280
