MLB Friday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at DETROIT -180 Chicago White Sox +152 at CLEVELAND OFF Toronto OFF…
MLB
Friday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at DETROIT
|-180
|Chicago White Sox
|+152
|at CLEVELAND
|OFF
|Toronto
|OFF
|at TEXAS
|-142
|Kansas City
|+120
|Baltimore
|-164
|at HOUSTON
|+138
|Minnesota
|-162
|at OAKLAND
|+136
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-152
|N.Y Mets
|+128
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-142
|Arizona
|+120
|Washington
|-122
|at COLORADO
|+104
|at SAN DIEGO
|-154
|Milwaukee
|+130
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PITTSBURGH
|OFF
|Tampa Bay
|OFF
|Atlanta
|-120
|at N.Y YANKEES
|+102
|Seattle
|-164
|at MIAMI
|+138
|Boston
|OFF
|at CINCINNATI
|OFF
|at LA DODGERS
|-198
|LA Angels
|+166
National Hockey League (NHL)
Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at EDMONTON
|-120
|Florida
|+100
