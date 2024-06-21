MLB Friday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at DETROIT -180 Chicago White Sox +152 at CLEVELAND OFF Toronto OFF…

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at DETROIT -180 Chicago White Sox +152 at CLEVELAND OFF Toronto OFF at TEXAS -142 Kansas City +120 Baltimore -164 at HOUSTON +138 Minnesota -162 at OAKLAND +136

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CHICAGO CUBS -152 N.Y Mets +128 at PHILADELPHIA -142 Arizona +120 Washington -122 at COLORADO +104 at SAN DIEGO -154 Milwaukee +130

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PITTSBURGH OFF Tampa Bay OFF Atlanta -120 at N.Y YANKEES +102 Seattle -164 at MIAMI +138 Boston OFF at CINCINNATI OFF at LA DODGERS -198 LA Angels +166

National Hockey League (NHL)

Friday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at EDMONTON -120 Florida +100

