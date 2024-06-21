Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

June 21, 2024, 12:11 AM

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at DETROIT -180 Chicago White Sox +152
at CLEVELAND OFF Toronto OFF
at TEXAS -142 Kansas City +120
Baltimore -164 at HOUSTON +138
Minnesota -162 at OAKLAND +136

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CHICAGO CUBS -152 N.Y Mets +128
at PHILADELPHIA -142 Arizona +120
Washington -122 at COLORADO +104
at SAN DIEGO -154 Milwaukee +130

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PITTSBURGH OFF Tampa Bay OFF
Atlanta -120 at N.Y YANKEES +102
Seattle -164 at MIAMI +138
Boston OFF at CINCINNATI OFF
at LA DODGERS -198 LA Angels +166

National Hockey League (NHL)

Friday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at EDMONTON -120 Florida +100

