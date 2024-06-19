MLB Wednesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CLEVELAND -130 Seattle +110 at N.Y YANKEES -172 Baltimore +144 at…
MLB
Wednesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CLEVELAND
|-130
|Seattle
|+110
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-172
|Baltimore
|+144
|at TORONTO
|-134
|Boston
|+114
|at MINNESOTA
|-162
|Tampa Bay
|+136
|Houston
|-120
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+102
|Kansas City
|-176
|at OAKLAND
|+148
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Cincinnati
|-116
|at PITTSBURGH
|-102
|St. Louis
|-172
|at MIAMI
|+144
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-156
|San Diego
|+132
|San Francisco
|-116
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-102
|Arizona
|-162
|at WASHINGTON
|+136
|LA Dodgers
|-210
|at COLORADO
|+176
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at ATLANTA
|-130
|Detroit
|+110
|N.Y Mets
|-110
|at TEXAS
|-106
|Milwaukee
|-154
|at LA ANGELS
|+130
