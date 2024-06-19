MLB Wednesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CLEVELAND -130 Seattle +110 at N.Y YANKEES -172 Baltimore +144 at…

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CLEVELAND -130 Seattle +110 at N.Y YANKEES -172 Baltimore +144 at TORONTO -134 Boston +114 at MINNESOTA -162 Tampa Bay +136 Houston -120 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +102 Kansas City -176 at OAKLAND +148

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Cincinnati -116 at PITTSBURGH -102 St. Louis -172 at MIAMI +144 at PHILADELPHIA -156 San Diego +132 San Francisco -116 at CHICAGO CUBS -102 Arizona -162 at WASHINGTON +136 LA Dodgers -210 at COLORADO +176

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at ATLANTA -130 Detroit +110 N.Y Mets -110 at TEXAS -106 Milwaukee -154 at LA ANGELS +130

