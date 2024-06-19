Live Radio
Home » Sports » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

June 19, 2024, 12:11 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CLEVELAND -130 Seattle +110
at N.Y YANKEES -172 Baltimore +144
at TORONTO -134 Boston +114
at MINNESOTA -162 Tampa Bay +136
Houston -120 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +102
Kansas City -176 at OAKLAND +148

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Cincinnati -116 at PITTSBURGH -102
St. Louis -172 at MIAMI +144
at PHILADELPHIA -156 San Diego +132
San Francisco -116 at CHICAGO CUBS -102
Arizona -162 at WASHINGTON +136
LA Dodgers -210 at COLORADO +176

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at ATLANTA -130 Detroit +110
N.Y Mets -110 at TEXAS -106
Milwaukee -154 at LA ANGELS +130

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook, https://sports.betmgm.com/en/sports

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up