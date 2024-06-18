MLB Tuesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Seattle -122 at CLEVELAND +104 at N.Y YANKEES -152 Baltimore +128 Boston…

MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Seattle -122 at CLEVELAND +104 at N.Y YANKEES -152 Baltimore +128 Boston -116 at TORONTO -102 at MINNESOTA -158 Tampa Bay +134 Houston -220 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +184 Kansas City -136 at OAKLAND +116

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE St. Louis -146 at MIAMI +124 at PHILADELPHIA -148 San Diego +126 Cincinnati -136 at PITTSBURGH +116 Arizona -112 at WASHINGTON -104 San Francisco -110 at CHICAGO CUBS -106 LA Dodgers -198 at COLORADO +166

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at ATLANTA -158 Detroit +134 N.Y Mets -110 at TEXAS -106 Milwaukee -138 at LA ANGELS +118

National Hockey League (NHL)

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at FLORIDA -134 Edmonton +112

