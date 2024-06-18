Live Radio
Home » Sports » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

June 18, 2024, 12:56 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Seattle -122 at CLEVELAND +104
at N.Y YANKEES -152 Baltimore +128
Boston -116 at TORONTO -102
at MINNESOTA -158 Tampa Bay +134
Houston -220 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +184
Kansas City -136 at OAKLAND +116

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
St. Louis -146 at MIAMI +124
at PHILADELPHIA -148 San Diego +126
Cincinnati -136 at PITTSBURGH +116
Arizona -112 at WASHINGTON -104
San Francisco -110 at CHICAGO CUBS -106
LA Dodgers -198 at COLORADO +166

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at ATLANTA -158 Detroit +134
N.Y Mets -110 at TEXAS -106
Milwaukee -138 at LA ANGELS +118

National Hockey League (NHL)

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at FLORIDA -134 Edmonton +112

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook, https://sports.betmgm.com/en/sports

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up