MLB
Tuesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Seattle
|-122
|at CLEVELAND
|+104
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-152
|Baltimore
|+128
|Boston
|-116
|at TORONTO
|-102
|at MINNESOTA
|-158
|Tampa Bay
|+134
|Houston
|-220
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+184
|Kansas City
|-136
|at OAKLAND
|+116
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|St. Louis
|-146
|at MIAMI
|+124
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-148
|San Diego
|+126
|Cincinnati
|-136
|at PITTSBURGH
|+116
|Arizona
|-112
|at WASHINGTON
|-104
|San Francisco
|-110
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-106
|LA Dodgers
|-198
|at COLORADO
|+166
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at ATLANTA
|-158
|Detroit
|+134
|N.Y Mets
|-110
|at TEXAS
|-106
|Milwaukee
|-138
|at LA ANGELS
|+118
National Hockey League (NHL)
Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at FLORIDA
|-134
|Edmonton
|+112
