MLB Thursday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE N.Y Yankees -162 at KANSAS CITY +136 at MINNESOTA -240 Oakland +198…
MLB
Thursday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|N.Y Yankees
|-162
|at KANSAS CITY
|+136
|at MINNESOTA
|-240
|Oakland
|+198
|at SEATTLE
|-178
|Chicago White Sox
|+150
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Pittsburgh
|OFF
|at ST. LOUIS
|OFF
|at N.Y METS
|-190
|Miami
|+160
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Atlanta
|-116
|at BALTIMORE
|-102
|at DETROIT
|-158
|Washington
|+134
|Chicago Cubs
|-116
|at TAMPA BAY
|-102
|Philadelphia
|-116
|at BOSTON
|-102
|at ARIZONA
|-184
|LA Angels
|+154
|at LA DODGERS
|-196
|Texas
|+164
National Hockey League (NHL)
Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at EDMONTON
|-138
|Florida
|+115
