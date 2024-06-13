MLB Thursday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE N.Y Yankees -162 at KANSAS CITY +136 at MINNESOTA -240 Oakland +198…

Listen now to WTOP News

MLB

Thursday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE N.Y Yankees -162 at KANSAS CITY +136 at MINNESOTA -240 Oakland +198 at SEATTLE -178 Chicago White Sox +150

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Pittsburgh OFF at ST. LOUIS OFF at N.Y METS -190 Miami +160

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Atlanta -116 at BALTIMORE -102 at DETROIT -158 Washington +134 Chicago Cubs -116 at TAMPA BAY -102 Philadelphia -116 at BOSTON -102 at ARIZONA -184 LA Angels +154 at LA DODGERS -196 Texas +164

National Hockey League (NHL)

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at EDMONTON -138 Florida +115

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook, https://sports.betmgm.com/en/sports

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.