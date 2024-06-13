Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

June 13, 2024, 12:56 AM

MLB

Thursday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
N.Y Yankees -162 at KANSAS CITY +136
at MINNESOTA -240 Oakland +198
at SEATTLE -178 Chicago White Sox +150

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Pittsburgh OFF at ST. LOUIS OFF
at N.Y METS -190 Miami +160

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Atlanta -116 at BALTIMORE -102
at DETROIT -158 Washington +134
Chicago Cubs -116 at TAMPA BAY -102
Philadelphia -116 at BOSTON -102
at ARIZONA -184 LA Angels +154
at LA DODGERS -196 Texas +164

National Hockey League (NHL)

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at EDMONTON -138 Florida +115

