NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at DALLAS 2½ (213½) Boston MLB Wednesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE N.Y…

Listen now to WTOP News

NBA

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at DALLAS 2½ (213½) Boston

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE N.Y Yankees -156 at KANSAS CITY +132 at SEATTLE -240 Chicago White Sox +198

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y METS -148 Miami +126 at ST. LOUIS -172 Pittsburgh +144

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at MINNESOTA -245 Colorado +200 Toronto -116 at MILWAUKEE -102 Houston -118 at SAN FRANCISCO +100 at SAN DIEGO -198 Oakland +166 at BALTIMORE -134 Atlanta +116 at DETROIT -126 Washington +108 Chicago Cubs -116 at TAMPA BAY -102 Cleveland -112 at CINCINNATI -104 Philadelphia -126 at BOSTON +108 at ARIZONA -144 LA Angels +122 at LA DODGERS -184 Texas +154

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook, https://sports.betmgm.com/en/sports

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.