NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at DALLAS 2½ (213½) Boston MLB Wednesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE N.Y…
NBA
Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at DALLAS
|2½
|(213½)
|Boston
MLB
Wednesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|N.Y Yankees
|-156
|at KANSAS CITY
|+132
|at SEATTLE
|-240
|Chicago White Sox
|+198
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at N.Y METS
|-148
|Miami
|+126
|at ST. LOUIS
|-172
|Pittsburgh
|+144
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at MINNESOTA
|-245
|Colorado
|+200
|Toronto
|-116
|at MILWAUKEE
|-102
|Houston
|-118
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|+100
|at SAN DIEGO
|-198
|Oakland
|+166
|at BALTIMORE
|-134
|Atlanta
|+116
|at DETROIT
|-126
|Washington
|+108
|Chicago Cubs
|-116
|at TAMPA BAY
|-102
|Cleveland
|-112
|at CINCINNATI
|-104
|Philadelphia
|-126
|at BOSTON
|+108
|at ARIZONA
|-144
|LA Angels
|+122
|at LA DODGERS
|-184
|Texas
|+154
For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook, https://sports.betmgm.com/en/sports
