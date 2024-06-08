MLB Saturday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Toronto -154 at OAKLAND +130 Boston OFF at CHICAGO WHITE SOX OFF…

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Toronto -154 at OAKLAND +130 Boston OFF at CHICAGO WHITE SOX OFF Seattle -124 at KANSAS CITY +106 Baltimore -144 at TAMPA BAY +122 Houston -156 at LA ANGELS +132

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Philadelphia -164 at N.Y METS +138 Atlanta -142 at WASHINGTON +120 Chicago Cubs -116 at CINCINNATI -102 at ST. LOUIS -178 Colorado +150 at SAN DIEGO -134 Arizona +114

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Minnesota -118 at PITTSBURGH +100 San Francisco -124 at TEXAS +106 Milwaukee -172 at DETROIT +144 LA Dodgers -120 at N.Y YANKEES +102 Cleveland -156 at MIAMI +132

National Hockey League (NHL)

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at FLORIDA -137 Edmonton +114

