Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

June 8, 2024, 12:11 AM

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Toronto -154 at OAKLAND +130
Boston OFF at CHICAGO WHITE SOX OFF
Seattle -124 at KANSAS CITY +106
Baltimore -144 at TAMPA BAY +122
Houston -156 at LA ANGELS +132

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Philadelphia -164 at N.Y METS +138
Atlanta -142 at WASHINGTON +120
Chicago Cubs -116 at CINCINNATI -102
at ST. LOUIS -178 Colorado +150
at SAN DIEGO -134 Arizona +114

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Minnesota -118 at PITTSBURGH +100
San Francisco -124 at TEXAS +106
Milwaukee -172 at DETROIT +144
LA Dodgers -120 at N.Y YANKEES +102
Cleveland -156 at MIAMI +132

National Hockey League (NHL)

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at FLORIDA -137 Edmonton +114

