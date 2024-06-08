MLB Saturday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Toronto -154 at OAKLAND +130 Boston OFF at CHICAGO WHITE SOX OFF…
MLB
Saturday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Toronto
|-154
|at OAKLAND
|+130
|Boston
|OFF
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|OFF
|Seattle
|-124
|at KANSAS CITY
|+106
|Baltimore
|-144
|at TAMPA BAY
|+122
|Houston
|-156
|at LA ANGELS
|+132
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Philadelphia
|-164
|at N.Y METS
|+138
|Atlanta
|-142
|at WASHINGTON
|+120
|Chicago Cubs
|-116
|at CINCINNATI
|-102
|at ST. LOUIS
|-178
|Colorado
|+150
|at SAN DIEGO
|-134
|Arizona
|+114
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Minnesota
|-118
|at PITTSBURGH
|+100
|San Francisco
|-124
|at TEXAS
|+106
|Milwaukee
|-172
|at DETROIT
|+144
|LA Dodgers
|-120
|at N.Y YANKEES
|+102
|Cleveland
|-156
|at MIAMI
|+132
National Hockey League (NHL)
Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at FLORIDA
|-137
|Edmonton
|+114
