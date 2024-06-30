Seattle Storm swept past Dallas Wings 97-76

SEATTLE (AP) — Jewell Loyd scored 30 points that included 16 of 17 free throws and the Seattle Storm defeated…

SEATTLE (AP) — Jewell Loyd scored 30 points that included 16 of 17 free throws and the Seattle Storm defeated the Dallas Wings 97-76 on Saturday night.

The Storm held Dallas to fewer than 20 points in each of the last three quarters. They have won the first three games of their WNBA-record nine-game homestand.

Jordan Horston had 12 points, 11 rebounds and four assists for Seattle (12-6). Nneka Ogwumike had 16 points, Ezi Magbegor 13 and Skylar Diggins-Smith 11.

Loyd made 6 of 14 shots in recording her second-consecutive 30-point game. She had five rebounds and five assists. With Loyd leading the way, Seattle made 28 of 30 from the free-throw line, compared to 6 of 14 for Dallas.

ACES 88, MYSTICS 77

WASHINGTON (AP) —Jackie Young had 26 points, Chelsea Gray scored 22 and Las Vegas rallied for their fourth straight victory, beating Washington.

Young sank 8 of 12 shots from the floor, including 3 of 6 from 3-point range, and 7 of 9 from the free-throw line for Las Vegas . Gray did her damage on 8-for-9 shooting, hitting all three of her shots from beyond the arc and all three of her foul shots, adding four assists.

Tiffany Hayes scored 17 for the Aces. A’ja Wilson, who leads the league in scoring at 28.0 points per game and rebounding with 11.3 per contest, totaled 11 points, nine rebounds and five assists. It ended a streak of her scoring at least 20 points in every game this season.

Stefanie Dolson finished with 23 points and seven rebounds to lead the way for Washington. Myisha Hines-Allen had 15 points and five boards. Ariel Atkins scored 13 with five assists.

