Scotland loses Liverpool teenager Ben Doak from Euro 2024 as injury list grows

FARO, Portugal (AP) — Scotland lost another attacking option for the European Championship on Tuesday when teenage Liverpool winger Ben Doak was ruled out by injury.

Doak joined target man Lyndon Dykes on the growing injury list three days after the Queens Park Rangers forward was injured in training.

Scotland coach Steve Clarke has given a first call-up to 21-year-old Tommy Conway from English second-tier club Bristol City as a replacement, the Scottish soccer federation said.

Conway could face Finland in a final warm-up game Friday ahead of Scotland playing Euro 2024 host Germany in the opening game on June 14 in Munich. The group includes Hungary and Switzerland.

Doak also is yet to make his debut for Scotland, and had not played for Liverpool since December because of a knee injury. Still, the 18-year-old Doak was seen as a promising option with pace off the bench after impressing in Europa League games.

Doak and Dykes add to injury absences that include Clarke’s two preferred choices at right-back, Aaron Hickey of Brentford and Everton’s Nathan Patterson, and Lewis Ferguson of Bologna.

Ferguson was voted the best midfielder in Serie A this season helping Bologna qualify for the Champions League for the first time.

Scotland beat Gibraltar 2-0 in its first warm-up game on Monday.

